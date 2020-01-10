Betts agrees to include a $ 27 million deal with Red Sox

Loading...

BOSTON – Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed on Friday with a $ 27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for a player eligible for arbitration.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to a $ 11 million deal, which will avoid Boston salary arbitrage with two of its biggest stars.

The Betts deal last winter exceeded the $ 26 million deal for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for an eight-year deal worth $ 260 million.

As a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts will be eligible for free agency after this season.

He was elected to the American League MVB in 2018 when he reached a leading .346 ranking with 32 homers and 80 RBIs and then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

Bradley is known for his spectacular play in the outfield, but his bat was sometimes an obligation. It is striped and hits .315 with five homers and 14 RBIs in June, but only .225 for the entire season, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs. He led the competition in putouts and assists as a midfielder.

Boston also acquired right-handed Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. Infielder Marco Hernandez has been designated for assignment.

Brice, a 27-year-old pitcher, had an ERA of 3.43 in 36 games last season.