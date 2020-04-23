BETTER WORKS Season 6 Could premiere in 2021 and Will Have 13-Episode – GeekTyrant

Better Call Saul is almost tied to the events in Breaking Bad, and all the pieces will come together in the upcoming sixth and final season. Last season was incredible and while it’s sad that we only have one season left, we all knew it was coming.

Co-creators of the show Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould they recently rubbished what to expect from the final season with Rolling Stone and reveal that the counting of last season’s episodes will be more than the other seasons:

“We’ve got these 13 episodes, and that’s it, There’s no going ‘anymore.”

Every other season of the series had a count of 10 episodes, but obviously the creative team felt they needed three additional episodes to tell the full story they planned. Gould continues to share what we can expect from the characters in the upcoming season, specifically Kim:

“In many ways, Kim is the soulmate here. We know, for better or worse, who Saul Goodman appeared on Breaking Bad. But what happens to Kim Wexler? Where is she headed? There are a lot of possibilities, and a lot of not-so-great possibilities. “

As for when we can expect to see the Season 6 premiere, Gilligan expects the final season to drop by 2021. I can’t wait to see how this story comes to an end.