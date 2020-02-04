Better technology and healthcare help

TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

The municipality of Brighton has agreed to hire a company to design a system that updates the technology systems used in the municipality’s rooms.

Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander says that the current used audiovisual equipment is simply too outdated and of poor quality.

The consulting firm will also offer a much better system for live stream council meetings in the future.

Meanwhile, the same company will soon update security in and around the Brighton municipal / library building.

The municipality of Brighton has hired a company to design a new security system for the building on Alice Street.

Mayor Brian Ostrander says that better security is important, especially with the renovated library.

The IT Navigator company charges $ 125.00 per hour for its work.

HEALTH CARE IN THE COMMUNITY

The Brighton City Council will assist a local physician in the work involved to hire a nurse for the Family Health Team.

Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander says the community will soon be short of 3 general practitioners with 2 medical practices and a nurse will be a great help to people who have left without a doctor.

Dr. Erin Gow receives $ 20,000 from the municipality to cover the costs associated with hiring a nurse for a year and the contract will then be re-examined.

The Nurse Practitioner will be hired shortly and has a patient tax of 800.

