Better release of season 5 from Saul Plot, cast, trailer

You better call Saul! No seriously, Jimmy has officially taken over the name Saul Goodman and finally seems to be working as a seedy lawyer in season five of Better Call Saul. After taking part in the recent TV trend of taking a two-year gap between seasons, the prequel series is back.

A sixth series has also been confirmed, but unfortunately it seems that this is the last time we see Saul on the small screen – for now.

Here’s everything you need to know about season five.

When is Better Call Saul season 5 on Netflix?

After a year off, Better Call Saul will finally return to Netflix on Monday, February 24, 2020, a day after the seasonal premieres in the US at AMC. Episodes are then released weekly on Mondays.

And season 5 will not be the last in the series – with the show also renewed for a sixth and final series, which is said to consist of thirteen episodes and broadcasts in 2021.

What happens in Better Call Saul season 5?

It looks like we’re finally, finally, seeing Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman.

Previous seasons have plagued us with the transformation, but in the final of season 4, Jimmy saw Saul Goodman as his professional name when he got his law license back. A new teaser trailer also shows a prisoner with Saul’s trademark showy yellow calling card, noting that Jimmy is finally meeting the * criminal * lawyer Walter White in Breaking Bad.

In the meantime, Mike is likely to complete his work on the underground meth lab, bringing us closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and further expanding the Gus Fring empire.

Lalo Salamanca is expected to play a greater role this season as he takes over the family business following the Hector stroke.

And in the current day we might find out who is following ‘Gene’ …

Who is in the cast of Better Call Saul season 5?

Bob Odenkirk of course returns as deposited on his lucky lawyer Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill, with Jonathan Banks as criminal handyman Mike Ehrmantraut. Rhea Seehorn returns as ambitious lawyer Kim, a rare good-natured character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as one of the biggest bad guys on TV, Gus Fring.

Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Mark Margolis complete the cast.

And season five also sees some more familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe with the cast, with Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada ready to resume their role as police partners Hank Schrader and Steven “Gomey” Gomez.

There are still rumors about the possible return of Jesse Pinkman in the prequel to Saul Goodman, since the two are certainly known in Breaking Bad. However, Jesse’s swansong in El Camino felt pretty final – will Aaron Paul be tempted by a last cameo?

Don’t be surprised if more characters from Breaking Bad pop up – everyone, from Tuco to Gale to Gus’s henchman, has all taken over their role.

Is there a trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5?

Yes! Netflix released a trailer after a rather ominous teaser …

