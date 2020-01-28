The Pittsburgh Penguins and defender Marcus Pettersson discussed a long-term deal last summer, but the Penguins salary limit prevented the Penguins from officially offering the deal. On the eve of the training camp, Pettersson signed his meager qualifying offer of $ 874,125.

Pettersson was finally paid on Tuesday morning.

The team and the defender agreed to a five-year contract of $ 20,125 million with an average annual value of $ 4,025 million.

“In just over a year, Marcus has had a significant impact on our defensive group,” said Penguin’s CEO Jim Rutherford. “He is young, reliable and smart, which is important in today’s game. Marcus is part of our young team and it was important to have him sign in the long term.”

A source with direct knowledge of the deal told PHN Pettersson also earned an NTC with eight teams in the last two years of the deal, coinciding with the years that he would have become an unlimited free agent.

The Penguins acquired Pettersson from the Anaheim Ducks in December 2018 for the struggling prospect of Daniel Sprong. Pettersson immediately impressed the Penguins. He scored 19 points (2g, 17a) in 57 games with the Penguins. He had six points (0g, 6a) in 27 games with Anaheim.

This season, head coach Mike Sullivan called Pettersson, 23, “one of our four best defenders”.

Pettersson has 15 points (1g, 14a) in 50 matches this season. He is a fixture in the top four of Penguins and one of the few Penguins players who have sustained no injuries.

The deal is a flat deal without a salary increase or signing bonuses. Marcus Pettersson will be 29 years old when the deal is closed in 2026.