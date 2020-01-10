Better Call Saul Season 5 Release Date | Action, cast, trailer

Loading...

Better call Saul! No, seriously, Jimmy has officially adopted the name Saul Goodman and wants to start off as seasoned lawyer in season five of Better Call Saul. After joining the TV trend of taking a two-year hiatus between seasons, the prequel series is back and rumor has it that we’re nearing the end of the show …

Here’s everything you need to know about season five.

When is Better Call Saul Season 5 on Netflix?

After a year off, Better Call Saul is finally returning to Netflix Monday, February 24, 2020, a day after the season premiere in the USA on AMC. The episodes are then published weekly on Mondays.

What will happen in season five of Better Call Saul?

It looks like we can finally see Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman this time.

Earlier seasons have drawn us to the change, but in the fourth season finale, Jimmy Saul chose Goodman as his professional name when he got his attorney license back. A new teaser trailer also shows a prisoner with Saul’s bright yellow business card, suggesting that Jimmy is finally becoming the * criminal * lawyer that Walter White meets in Breaking Bad.

In the meantime, Mike is likely to finish working on the underground meth lab, which brings us closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and further builds Gus Fring’s empire.

Expect Lalo Salamanca to play a bigger role this season as he takes over the family business after Hector’s stroke.

And nowadays we may find out who follows “genes” …

Who is in the cast of Better Call Saul Season 5?

Bob Odenkirk of course returns when he falls back on his happy lawyer Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill, with Jonathan Banks as the criminal artisan Mike Ehrman. Rhea Seehorn returns as an ambitious lawyer, Kim, a rare kind character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as one of the biggest villains on television, Gus Fring.

Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Mark Margolis complete the cast.

Rumors about the possible return of Jesse Pinkman in the opening credits of Saul Goodman are still drawing attention, as the two of them will surely know in Breaking Bad. However, Jesse’s swan song felt pretty definitive in El Camino – is Aaron Paul tempted by one last cameo?

Don’t be surprised if more characters from Breaking Bad appear – from Tuco to Gale to Gus’ henchmen have all reinterpreted their roles.

Is there a trailer for season five of Better Call Saul?

There’s a pretty threatening teaser …

