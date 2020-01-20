Better Call Saul Season 5 Release Date | Action, cast, trailer

Better call Saul! No, seriously, Jimmy has officially adopted the name Saul Goodman and wants to start off as seasoned lawyer in season five of Better Call Saul. After the recent TV trend to take a two-year break between seasons, the prequel series is back.

A sixth series has also been confirmed, but unfortunately it looks like the last time we saw Saul on the small screen – for now.

Here’s everything you need to know about season five.

When is Better Call Saul Season 5 on Netflix?

After a year off, Better Call Saul is finally returning to Netflix Monday, February 24, 2020, a day after the season premiere in the USA on AMC. The episodes are then published weekly on Mondays.

And season 5 won’t be the last in the series – the show has also been extended for a sixth and final round that is reported to consist of thirteen episodes and broadcast in 2021.

What will happen in season five of Better Call Saul?

It looks like we can finally see Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman this time.

Past seasons have cast a spell on the change, but in season four finale, Jimmy Saul chose Goodman as his professional name when he regained his license to practice law. A new teaser trailer also shows a prisoner with Saul’s bright yellow business card, suggesting that Jimmy is finally becoming the * criminal * lawyer that Walter White meets in Breaking Bad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fd6oOaReI0 [/ embed]

In the meantime, Mike will likely finish working on the underground meth lab, which will bring us closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and further expand Gus Fring’s empire.

Expect Lalo Salamanca to play a bigger role this season as he takes over the family business after Hector’s stroke.

We may also find out who is following “genes” these days …

Who is in the cast of Better Call Saul Season 5?

Bob Odenkirk of course returns when he falls back on his happy lawyer Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill, with Jonathan Banks as criminal artisan Mike Ehrman. Rhea Seehorn returns as an ambitious lawyer Kim, a rare kind character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as one of the biggest villains on television, Gus Fring.

Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Mark Margolis complete the cast.

Season five will feature more familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe. Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada will take on their roles as police partners Hank Schrader and Steven “Gomey” Gomez.

Rumors of the possible return of Jesse Pinkman in the opening credits of Saul Goodman are still buzzing around, as the two will surely know in Breaking Bad. However, Jesse’s swan song felt pretty definitive in El Camino – is Aaron Paul tempted by one last cameo?

Don’t be surprised if more characters from Breaking Bad appear – everyone, from Tuco to Gale to Gus’ henchmen, has reinterpreted their roles.

Is there a trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5?

There’s a pretty threatening teaser …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZ8hVf-dk9U [/ embed]