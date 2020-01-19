'Better Call Saul' renewed for the sixth and final season

On Thursday, January 16, during the TCA’s Winter Press Tour, it was announced that the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul has been extended for a sixth season, but it will also be the last of the show.

The end of the show may not be surprising to some, as the AMC drama is on its way to the events shown at Breaking Bad, and even hinted the series that it would end in these seasons. The season 6 of 13 episodes brings the total number of episodes of the series to 63 episodes, which is more than the original.

Better Call Saul focuses on the dubious exploits of slick lawyer Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, or better known as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. The Breaking Bad spin-off has met with great success and has been nominated for 32 Emmy during his four-season series, including notable categories such as Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor (for Odenkirk’s performance). The spin-off series also won a Peabody Award in 2018.

The production for season 6 of Better Call Saul starts later this year, with the last series of episodes broadcast in 2021. This is perhaps the end of the show this time. Breaking Bad maker Vince Gilligan told reporters that “he has no plans to maintain the universe after this wonderful series ends.”

He added, “I always warn it with” never say never “… but you don’t want to drive it to the ground.”

No other dates for season 6 of the AMC drama have been announced at this time.