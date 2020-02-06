Bette Midler takes the bait

Immediately after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate yesterday of all impeachment charges, he went on Twitter to troll Liberals by posting a funny video that he stated by 90000 BC. BC to be president.

The video was nonsense, of course, but it was enough to get Hollywood star Bette Midler to get involved and be completely unglued.

Bette Midler is triggered by Trump

“He pinned that,” Midler tweeted, referring to Trump. “YOU THINK THAT’S A JOKE, ISN’T IT? IT’S NOT. IT MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HAVE ITS ACTIVATORS TO HAVE IT THEN … GET IVANKA. “

HE PINED THIS. YOU THINK THAT’S A Joke, don’t you? IT IS NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ACTIVATORS WILL LEAVE HIM. If he wins again, he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both. THEN … GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

Juanita Broaddrick answers

Bill Clinton’s Juanita Broaddrick, who was raped, replied quickly and wrote: “I think you are serious…. and that makes it all the funnier. “

I think you are serious …

and that makes it all the funnier. https://t.co/H2dYvLgJPW

– Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut), February 6, 2020

Midler is struck by Twitter

People noticed that Trump was funny when he posted his tweet. Under no circumstances could he rule this country forever. He knew that publishing this video would trigger liberals with Trump derangement syndrome. And Midler also played along.

Social media users immediately cheated Midler for their ridiculous tweet.

Just curious Bette, are you against a big America? How does @realDonaldTrump harm this country? He’s bringing back manufacturing, has the stock market seen it? Highest ever! Unemployment The lowest levels have been back in employment for decades. Who has lost their constitutional rights? Nobody!

– Susan❤ UnitedWeStand @ (@GaetaSusan) February 6, 2020

Oh my God…. At first I didn’t even realize that this was the real Bette Midler, I thought it was a parody.

But I think I should have imagined that Hollywood has so little to do with America.

– Diane Farnsworth (@ DianeRainie1) February 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/AAaVTDqnxx

– Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 6, 2020

It’s sad that someone who has had as much success in the entertainment world as Midler stained her career with her ignorant anti-Trump views. It should stick to music and drama and leave politics to people who actually have some intelligence.