Loading...

Fallout 76: Wastelanders

2019 for Bethesda Softworks cannot be considered one of the best years in the history of the company. In fact, it’s probably one of, if not the worst, of the publisher’s 34-year history, thanks to some unhealthy monetization systems, poor launches, and a strangely silent fall window.

Bethesda kicked off 2019 with a promise to fix most of the issues in its first online Fallout game – Fallout 76, as well as a roadmap of future content planned for the game in the coming year.

In addition to Fallout 76, Rage 2 was due out on May 14, the latest Elder Scrolls Online Elsweyr expansion pack on June 4, Wolfenstein: Young Blood – a standalone cooperative adventure from Wolfenstein starring the Blazkowicz Twins on July 25 and Doom Eternal sometime in the fall of 2019.

At E3 2019, Bethesda held its 4th annual press showcase with the promise to give us a glimpse into the future of the business.

Deathloop was announced at E3 2019.

Few announcements such as Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ upcoming title, Tango Gamesworks Ghost Wire Tokyo and the eagerly awaited brief preview of Fallout 76’s Wastelanders DLC caught our eye even though they were all cinematic teasers, but ultimately the whole event ended up being very stale. (Imagine an AAA editor opening E3 with a mobile game. Yes, it was so bad.)

Aside from Elder Scrolls Online, which had the most consistent year with consistent releases and frequent updates to make the game more enjoyable, the rest of the titles turned out to be very poor AAA experiences.

Fallout 76 has gotten some cool additions like Nuclear Winter Battle Royale, a new four-player jump raid, the availability of a legendary vendor, and game quality of life changes. But all of these features weren’t enough to change our mindset towards the game, which remains an incredibly empty and inconsistent online experience.

Add to that a few paid microtransactions and a premium annual subscription to the game called Fallout 1st (which costs more than Xbox Game Pass or Netflix), Fallout 76 continued to be a disappointing and dull affair from the critically acclaimed Bethesda game . Studios.

In addition, Bethesda’s fall queue remained virtually empty, Doom Eternal being delayed until March 20, 2020 and the Fallout 76 Wastelanders pushed until the first quarter of 2020.

GhostWire: Tokyo is one of the most interesting developing titles in Bethesda

Over the past year, Bethesda has grown from one of the most popular and trusted game development companies to one of the most overlooked by the end of 2019.

Pete Hines, executive vice president of global marketing and communications for Bethesda, who was the most transparent and socially active public relations member of any large video game development company has disappeared from social media since the launch of Fallout 76.

Ikumi Nakamura, on the other hand, (former creative director of Ghost Wire Tokyo) left Tango Gameworks, leaving the future of GhostWire: Tokyo questionable, which is personally one of my most anticipated games of 2020.

In 2020, Bethesda must improvise on what it does best. Offer good quality solo experiences without microtransactions, be honest about their plans and focus less on releasing those mobile games that nobody cares about (yes, I had to say it).

For the moment, we don’t know how Arkane’s Deathloop will unfold. But with the cinematic short film and the few bits we know, Deathloop seems to be a mix of everything we liked in their previous versions such as Dishonored and Prey.

E3 2020 is only a few months away and Bethesda has a lot to prove. We hope to have an expansive look and release date for GhostWire Tokyo and Deathloop in the coming months, as well as gameplay footage from the highly anticipated openfield BGS RPG Starfield.

What do you think of the current situation in Bethesda? Will they become the society whose games we most loved? Tell me in the comments below.