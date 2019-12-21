Bethesda details the next update of Wastelanders for Fallout 76 that will include NPC characters

Loading...

Bethesda has notoriously marketed Fallout 76 as an MMO-type open-world RPG title set in the Fallout universe. One of the biggest captures of this was that the game would not feature NPC characters.

This was received negatively by the public since Bethesda is really good at creating NPC characters that you care about, want to protect and want to learn more. But they didn't want any NPC in the game, until now.

Thanks to a new updated Bethesda blog post, developers have debated the new Wastelanders update that will be released in Fallout 76. The new update will actually catch two NPCs in the fold: Duchess and Mort.

Watch the official announcement below:

Whether you are a new inhabitant leaving the cozy confines of Vault 76 for the first time, or an experienced Wasteland explorer, you may want to go through the Vault to meet Lacey and Isela. These curious settlers are looking for answers to the questions that led them to the Appalachians in the first place and could help newer players on their journey. In exchange for your answers, they will also guide you to The Wayward.

Wasteland has evolved since people started coming back. As you explore, you will find that many places are now inhabited or have accumulated as more arrivals seek new lives in Appalachia. One of these camps is The Wayward, a watering hole not far from Supervisor C.A.M.P. In the woods. Within this new instantiated location is where you will meet Duchess and Mort.

In addition to announcing the two new APN characters, Bethesda then detailed them a little more. Duchess is the unconditional owner and owner of The Wayward, which she built and brought to Appalachia, while Mort spends a lot of time raising her bar's account and helping Duchess when necessary.

Check out the official description of both below:

As the most loyal usual of The Wayward, Mort spends a lot of time there, raising the eyelash bar and helping Duchess when necessary. Mort also has a gift to explore. It has crossed a large strip of the forest and has managed to discover how the C.A.M.P. If you ever need some information about the surrounding area or a review of C.A.M.P.s, Mort’s your Ghoul.

In related news, Bethesda recently released its epic Nuclear Winter update for Fallout 76 in November. Announced during E3 2019, Nuclear Winter is a completely new way that confronts other survivors with each other in a 52-player survival death match, in which the last player standing claims victory.

This is the first time that Fallout 76 has seen a mode like this, so it will be interesting to see how it develops. If you missed the news of the new epic update, be sure to check out our Nuclear Winter post as it gives you all the details you need right here!

Fallout 76 is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you excited for the next update of Wastelanders? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Bethesda