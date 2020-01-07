Bethesda Details Fallout 76 Watoga Underground DLC

Loading...

Fallout 76’s Wastelanders expansion is imminent and today Bethesda has posted more details on her blog.

First, three new images for the upcoming DLC ​​location called “Watoga Underground” were unveiled, showing a brand new section of the map, and it’s fun to finally explore a new environment. Here is the official description for the new area of ​​Bethesda.

“Watoga, the city of the future, envisions a busy, walk-in metropolis in which the streets are free from illegally parked cars, traffic and traffic accidents. The city is building on a vast array of automated parking systems that citizens can use to hand over and store their cars until they are needed again. Cars can be stored in dozens of silos safely and out of sight and understanding! “

The new area, Watoga, appears to be a brand new, expansive section of the map that provides players with a new home base and allows them to get haircuts, buy items, eat quickly, and just relax. The new area will become part of the Wastlelanders DLC, which will soon be available free of charge on all platforms.

Most recently, Bethesda announced that a double EP weekend will begin on January 9th and last until January 12th. So if you’ve fallen behind in your character due to the busy holiday season, now is your time to catch up.

Source: Bethesda Blog