Bethel University 24 Hour Theater Challenge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – What can you do in 24 hours?

The Bethel University Theater Department is hosting a 24-hour theater project from Friday, February 7th to Saturday, February 8th.

The project encourages students to create 5, 10-minute pieces in just 24 hours.

It will bring actors, directors, writers and producers together to write, direct and perform these completely original performances.

In this sleepless and fast-paced event, the talents of the students are put to the test.

The time constraints provide a great opportunity for students to work on collaboration, improvisation, and creativity to bring a unique story to life.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday evening with a meeting of director and author, during which auditions and castings take place, which can amount to a selection from the draft.

5 directors each select 5 students to perform in their respective play.

At 10:15 p.m. directors, playwrights and actors meet shortly before the directors and actors leave for the evening.

From 10.45 p.m. the “sufficient reasons” café will be filled with the writers. write their scripts by 6 a.m. until they are handed over to the directors who read the first drafts.

As soon as the scripts are ready and the technical staff is up to date, the crew meets with the actors at 9:00 a.m. to start rehearsals.

The technical rehearsals start at 5:00 p.m. and go through 7:30 p.m. When the doors were opened to the public, performances followed at 8 p.m.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

The performances take place in the Kelly Auditorium in the Middleton Hall of Science on the Bethel University campus.