Beta version of Google app breaks Pixel 4 & # 39; s new Google Assistant

Historically, Google app beta & # 39; s are stable and do not miss any major bugs. That is not the case this week, with Google app 10.90 that breaks the new Assistant that can be found exclusively on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The problem starts when you try to start Assistant. Active Edge and swipe up from the bottom corners shows the lightbar, but there is only a white semi-transparent panel that you do not hear. If you do this repeatedly, the message & # 39; Assistant may be ready soon … & # 39; appear, but nothing happens. Meanwhile, the "Hey Google" hotword or tapping the icon on the search bar of the Pixel Launcher does not activate anything.

Assistant-adjacent functionality normally works at 10.90, including the Updates feed and Google Lens. Otherwise, Search, Weather and Podcasts are operational. Assistant settings are still accessible, but no changes apply.

If you need verbal commands, the old voice command is still accessible for setting timers and other basic functionality. The latest beta version of the Google app does not seem to break Assistant on older devices that we have updated.

It started rolling out on Monday evening and is unfortunately in time for the holidays. Hopefully Google solves the characteristic Assistant function of Pixel 4 before people start receiving these devices as gifts.

With the fall in the Pixel function in December, the new Google Assistant was rolled out to the UK, Canada and three other countries. Utilizing speech recognition models on the device, it is faster than the iteration it replaces, increasing the chance that you will be verbally communicating with the Pixel 4.

