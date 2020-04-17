Bet365 bets state that Scottish football season is null and void because they refuse to pay the league winner – The Scottish Sun

The SCOTTISH football season has been declared null and void by the world’s biggest gamblers, after bet365 announced they would not pay for the SPFL’s decision to declare a lower league over.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were announced as winners of the Championship, League One and League Two after the protracted club votes were finally held, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer being relegated.

1

bet365 will not recognize Celtic’s championship Credit: Kenny Ramsay – The Sun Glasgow

League bosses are awaiting next week’s UEFA Executive Committee meeting with their 55 countries, but it looks likely to make Celtic the ninth successive champion, with Hearts set to be relegated unless there is league reconstruction.

Thousands of Scottish football passengers have placed antepost bets on the results of title struggles, relegation, Top Six and Bottom Six, as well as betting on top scorer and team matches for this season.

Most bookies wait until the threat of legal action from the club subsides before settling bets and the majority of them have paid the last league placement according to the SPFL vote.

However, bet365 – which has 45 million customers worldwide, making them the biggest bookie in the world – has declared antepost bets to be canceled.

The Stoke-based company said they had decided to cancel all bets according to their rules stating “for the purpose of settlement in division bets, the final position of the team at the end of the scheduled match program will determine the place.”

They also showed their rules at the start of the season, but had set bets on Dundee United and Cove Rangers as league winners as a ‘gesture of good intentions’ after both sides ran a big lead at the top of their league.

ROBBED Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson joked the club could still catch Rangers

But any player who bets on Raith Rovers to win League One or other bets throughout the season will cancel their bet.

And if Celtic is announced as the winner of the Premiership next week, the biggest bookie on the planet won’t recognize it.

Save youp to date with ALL the latest news and transfers on the Scottish Sun soccer page

Barcelona star Nelson Semedo shoots in his backyard when locked by a coronavirus