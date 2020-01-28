Best Zero Waste Travel Essentials 2020

Trying to reduce your waste in daily life can be complicated enough, but while traveling, a few important reusable items can make the difference between a wasteful and a more sustainable journey.

These travel accessories without waste quickly become a staple for setting up a jet, just as important to pack as your swimwear or skiwear.

Don’t forget to pack these essential travel accessories for waste

We know that travel is inherently bad for the environment, from daily car journeys to the huge ecological footprint that our air travel leaves us.

So if we have at least one travel set without waste, we can minimize our waste – and our use of plastic – wherever we go.

Toiletries, reusable cups and bottles and cutlery for meals en route are the main waste requirements for waste travel.

In terms of toiletries, look for a bamboo toothbrush as an alternative to a plastic, as well as products without packaging.

From shampoo bars to soaps to cleaning bars to menstrual cups, there are plenty of reusable travel accessories to avoid losing waste now.

1. Best travel accessories without waste: ethique test package for face, hair and body

Ethique’s fantastic range of packaging-free skin and hair products is perfect for travel Credit: Holland & Barrett

The New Zealand brand Ethique is the go brand for solid beauty stores without waste.

This starter set has sturdy mini shampoo, conditioner, cleanser and body butter and has been developed for dry skin, which often happens while traveling.

You will also achieve normal and oily skin.

Fans really like them – especially those who have tried other solid shampoos that just don’t work so well.

‘I am very impressed with all these products. The shampoo and conditioner have made my hair shiny and smooth. I used a lot of strong shampoos in the past, but they all left a residue. Not this one, it flushed out easily.

‘The solid cleaner is also beautiful and foams well. I loved the hearty body butter. I melted it in my hands and rubbed it on my body. A small amount is all you need. My skin felt hydrated but not greasy, “one customer writes.

Ethique test package for hair, face and body – Dry skin and hair types, for £ 10.99 at Holland & Barrett – buy here

2. Best travel accessories without waste: Bambaw Bamboo cutlery set

7

Traveling with this bamboo cutlery set eliminates the need for plastic utensils on your travel. Credit: Amazon UK

This fantastic cutlery set with roll-up burlap bag does not take up much space in your suitcase – but it saves you with disposable straws and kitchen utensils.

The bamboo set consists of a spoon, fork, knife and straw, as well as a straw cleaner.

‘Nicely designed carrying case. Good sturdy cutlery. Really handy for packed lunches, picnics or just to take your bag in case, “writes a happy customer.

3. Best travel accessories without waste: moon bottle

7

This stylish water bottle keeps drinks cold – and hotCredit: Amazon UK

Designer water bottles may be very popular, but for travel purposes you want one that works just as well as fashion.

Water bottles on the moon are brilliant; they look good, keep drinks warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours.

Plus, they are around half the price of some other bottles out there, which should give you peace of mind while traveling.

Fans love them, most of them are repeat buyers.

(AD) moon bottles – insulated stainless steel water bottle and vacuum bottle, 500 ml for £ 14.99 on Amazon – buy here

4. Best travel accessories without waste: Anthropologie Anya travel tumbler

7

This reusable coffee cup comes in handy for that 5-hour flight. Credit: Anthropology

Flight in the middle of the night. Jet lag. Travel delays. This can only mean one thing: coffee becomes an essential part of your journey.

A reusable coffee cup saves you throwing away disposable cups and you want a design that is durable and inexpensive.

This Anya travel cup from Anthropologie is perfect for everyone: made of stoneware, it is fairly scratch-resistant and durable.

The size and shape also work well for accommodating soups en route.

Anya Travel Tumbler, for £ 10 on Anthropologie – buy here

5. Best travel accessories without waste: Zebra Woo bamboo toothbrushes

7

This handy set has bamboo toothbrushes, floss and a carry bag Credit: Amazon UK

A bamboo toothbrush is better for the planet than a plastic alternative, and this set of four should last the year – or work well for multiple family members (each toothbrush has a different design).

The toothbrushes have charcoal activated bristles and the set contains charcoal dental floss in its own pouch.

An eco-recycled cardboard box is perfect to take your brush with you wherever you are.

6. Best travel accessories without waste: N Newkoin reusable shopping bags

7

These organic cotton shopping bags are perfect for shopping when you’re away. Credit: Amazon UK

From market stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables to buying souvenirs, shopping is a fun part of the travel experience.

Instead of blowing through plastic bags and feeling sick with guilt, you invest in a number of reusable, washable, organic cotton bags.

This set of 12 has a few different sizes of pull cords, which can really be used for anything and everything (abroad or at home (you can even use them to store dirty laundry while traveling).

As a fan writes:

‘I bought them because I generally try to reduce as much plastic and waste from my life as possible, and I thought it was a very good idea to have reusable product bags.

“They look good, the set comes with exactly the right combination of sizes.”

