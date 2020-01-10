Best Xbox One deals and bundles for January 2020

Loading...

The exclusive XBox Console such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War offer both casual and die-hard gamers experiences that they can’t find anywhere else. With exclusive games such as Battlefield V, Anthem, Fallout 76 and Forza Horizon 4, you want the best possible platform to play them on – and the Xbox One can deliver.

Another thing that distinguishes the Xbox One are the fantastic multimedia options. The Xbox One S is actually one of the most affordable 4K media players you can buy. The One S and One X even feature a 4K Blu-ray player – something that Sony’s PS4 Pro remarkably lacks. If you want a machine that can play just as well as playing your favorite movies and TV shows in clear 4K, then Microsoft’s game system is for you, and to help you, we’ve got the best Xbox deals on offer now available.

Best Xbox One deals

Mike Epstein / Digital Trends

In 2016 we saw the launch of the Xbox One S – a slimmer, improved version of Microsoft’s flagship game system – and at the end of 2017 the company launched the robust Xbox One X console, which can play games in 4K Ultra HD (while the One S can only stream videos and play Blu-ray in 4K). These releases, plus some ongoing sales, mean lower prices and interesting deals on Microsoft’s Xbox. If you want to upgrade to 4K resolution, or just want a future-proof game system so that you can use 4K later, we’ve put together some of the best online Xbox One S deals and Xbox One X deals to choose from:

The best Xbox One S deals of today

Microsoft Xbox One S 1Tb console – $ 205 with free shipping from Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB console – $ 194 with free shipping by Walmart

The best Xbox One X deals today

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB console – $ 344 with free shipping from Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB Console – $ 359 with free shipping from Walmart

Best Xbox One bundles

Unlike Nintendo and Sony, Microsoft has done considerably better to maintain a regularly updated variety of different Xbox One offers and special editions made specifically for the fanboys out there. The Microsoft Store also often offers deals with an extra game of your choice when you purchase one of these Xbox One bundles, allowing you to save even more money and give you some extra entertainment as soon as you take it out of the box. You do not have to pick it up at the store to get the best possible discounts.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

This is not a traditional game bundle, but the new Xbox One All-Digital Edition comes with a few free titles, so it’s worth looking at those who want to completely demolish the discs. This All-Digital Edition console is the same as the normal Xbox One S, minus the disk drive – your game library is played from the 1 TB HDD. You also cannot play Blu-Ray discs, but you can still stream all your shows and movies in 4K UHD.

The three free games pre-installed on the system are Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle comes for $ 169.

Xbox One “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2”

Tom Clancy’s The Division was an interesting attempt at an open-world multiplayer game, but it didn’t really yield much – but the sequel, The Division 2, is absolute. It polishes all concepts from the first title and brings great story missions (despite such a plot), a great open world environment in a post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C., and generally fantastic gameplay.

The Xbox One S The Division 2 bundle can be yours for just $ 249, while the Xbox One X bundle is available for just $ 374.

Xbox One S offers

Xbox One X deals

Xbox One “NBA 2K20”

The new NBA 2K20 shows why this series remains one of the best sports game franchises available and offers everything we like about this long-term IP. This bundle comes with a copy of the new episode plus a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and a 1 TB Xbox One S or One X console.

You can now score the Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle for just $ 226, while the Xbox One X bundle is available for just $ 369.

Xbox One S offers

Xbox One X deals

Xbox One “Fortnite”

Fortnite would need little introduction as this free-to-play multiplayer Battle Royale game exploded into a global sensation. This 1 TB Xbox One S bundle contains Fortnite Battle Royale plus the Legendary Eon cosmetic set and 2,000 V-Bucks (worth $ 20), so you can jump right out of the box in the intense PvP action.

The Xbox One S Fortnite bundle is for sale for just $ 277 at Amazon. As with the other bundles, you also get a month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Starter set for Xbox One

If you are not looking for a specific game, this package is unique because it gives you a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership that gives you access to more than 100 titles that you can stream from the cloud (similar to Sony’s PS Now maintenance). You also get a three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, so you can jump right out of the box in all the multiplayer promotions and other benefits of a Gold membership.

The 1 TB Xbox One S has become the new standard model (replacing the 500 GB unit), so this is a good time to score a deal for this bundle and take advantage of the extra storage for all that Xbox Live Gold games. The Xbox One S starter set is available for just $ 251.

Xbox One “Gears 5”

Gears 5 is the newest part of one of the most acclaimed game franchises ever. Gears 5 has five different action modes: Campaign, Escape, Versus, Horde and Custom. This third-person shooter is the sixth segment of the franchise and was developed by The Coalition, making it the second Gears game that was not developed by Epic Games. You can get the One S bundle for just $ 229 on Amazon and the One X for $ 385.

Xbox One S offers

Xbox One X deals

Looking for more things? We have found Nintendo Switch deals and PS4 games under $ 20.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors