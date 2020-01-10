Best WiFi routers in the UK: stay connected in 2020

Loading...

For those who insist on the best, this device delivers. While its enormous size and high price tag might be daunting for some, it more than makes up for in terms of performance. This router has a tri-band design and offers both hardware and software-based game acceleration and prioritization. There are also plenty of LAN ports and built-in malware and virus protection that’s perfect for serious gamers as well as homes with busy networks.

It’s big, but the design is kind of pretty. While the eight antennas give this router a strange look, they offer extensive coverage adjustments and can be removed if necessary. With the LED indicators on the front edge, you can easily check the performance of the router, the 2.4 GHz activity, the 5 GHz activity, the WAN and LAN connectivity and the WPS activity.

Thanks to its 1024QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) technology, this router achieves maximum speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit / s in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2,167 Mbit / s in each of the 5 GHz bands. In addition, all the latest 802.11ac technologies are supported, including MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output), simultaneous data streaming and beamforming. There is also native support for the player’s private network (GPN), as well as a VPN fusion feature that allows the use of a VPN connection in addition to a normal internet connection.