Best washing machine and dryer offers for January 2020

When you think of new and exciting technology, washing machines and dryers are probably not the first things that come to mind. Washing machines and dryers, however, are devices that everyone uses, and they have really come a long way over the years in terms of technological improvements. If you are looking for a new washer and dryer, the choices are huge and options can become expensive. We have selected some of the best offers for washing machines and dryers for you, so that you can make an informed decision and save some money.

The best bundle offers for washing machine and dryer today

GE 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top Loading Washer and 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric dryer – $ 1,285

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. Charging ring with 8 cycles on top with 6Motion technology and 7.3 Cu. Ft. 9Cycle gas dryer – $ 1,560

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. High efficiency Top Load washing machine and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric dryer with steam disinfecting – $ 1,296

Electrolux titanium laundry front loader with 27 “washing machine and 27” electric dryer – $ 1,799

Electrolux front loader steam 27 inch washing machine and 27 inch gas dryer – $ 1,899

Top-load versus front-load washers

Traditionally washing machines were top loaders and in the past no one ever had to choose between a dat or a front loader. These days, however, the choice comes down to a matter of comfort, the size and layout of your washroom, maintenance issues and effectiveness. It has been said that the rotating washing movement of a top loader, whether the washing machine has an agitator or not, is not as effective as a tumble wash method with front loader. It should also be noted that most front loaders use less water than top loaders and are therefore more environmentally friendly. That said, you can buy a highly efficient top loader that uses less water and energy.

Rings with front loader appear to be better at removing stains than rings with top loader. However, if you already have a habit or pre-treat stains or if your clothing is usually not dirty and only dirty, this is not a problem for you. Newer top loaders have tubs that are much deeper than their predecessors, which can be a problem for shorter people who cannot reach the bottom of the container.

In general, today’s devices use more plastic parts than older ones. They are also full of many more electronic components than older devices. That said, modern machines generally do not last as long as before. When it comes to longer life or requires more maintenance, there are arguments for both front loaders and top loaders.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors