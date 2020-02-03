Best Valentin’es gifts for you

It is February and that means that one of the most romantic holidays is here. If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for that special woman in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Chocolate-filled holidays can get sour if you don’t know how to spend your Valentine’s Day appointment. So don’t wait until the last minute to order your flowers and gifts.

Check out this list of tech, beauty, and other great gifts for her and make sure to bookmark this post as we update it with more inspiration for V-Day gifts until February 14th.

StubHub tickets for a show or concert

Stubhub has some of the best prices when it comes to tickets for shows, concerts and sporting events.

Glue Dop to a flat surface – kitchen wall, bathroom mirror, airplane seat – and set up your phone. The tiny bracket system rotates and rotates so you can watch or record hands-free on your phone. Buy one from now until February 14th and get the second half with the coupon code: DOPLOVE,

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple Watch is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market, and Series 5 is currently available on Amazon for $ 44. If you’re looking for the best budget option, the Apple Watch Series 3 is available from Amazon.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

If she loves taking her camera for a jaunt, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 instant camera is the perfect gift to capture the best moments and do it yourself.

10.2-inch iPad (32 GB)

The latest Apple iPad, which is compatible with the Apple Pencil (not included with the iPad), is the best budget option with all the educational and design features you’d expect from an iPad.

Ignite

An e-reader for bookworm lovers is a great gift if they love to read on the way to work or in their free time. Easily download all the latest Oprah book club recommendations with a Kindle.

Brand New Kindle – $ 65 ($ 25 Discount)

Kindle Paperwhite – $ 95 ($ 35 discount)

All-new Kindle Oasis (8 GB) – $ 250

The brand new Kindle Oasis (32 GB) costs $ 280

RavPower portable HotSpot

The best travel companion on a trip is a travel router. The RavPower connects your iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro or laptop at the same time and you can stream music, download photos and videos, search documents and transfer files without internet.

Beats Solo Pro headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a game changer, and the New Solo Pro is Beat’s improved headphones. These attractive headphones look good and are particularly suitable for the ears thanks to the noise suppression technology.

Foreo

Foreo facial cleansers are the best portable skin care devices for massaging and washing your face every day. This Foreo gift contains the Foreo Serum.

Skincare refrigerator

Cooler face masks, serums, and creams help with swelling, and this portable mini-fridge fits perfectly on a makeup desk. The light and slim design is ideal for storing skin care products.

Glut-cup

The mug with advanced temperature control is a great gift for tea and coffee accessories lovers who forget their mug.

Cosori air fryer

Cook crispy chicken wings, french fries, and more without the excess oil. If you need something bigger, the 5.8 model is available with WiFi.

AeroGarden

Green thumb or not The AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect indoor garden tool for growing herbs and vegetables all year round.

water flasks

Hydro flask hype is real and with good reason. The insulated water bottles are ideal for on the go and do not leave a metallic taste in the mouth.

Brook Linen

The best gift you can give is a good night’s sleep. Brooklinen’s satin bedding sets are among the most comfortable and breathable. And on this Valentine’s Day, Brooklinen is offering a free eye mask when you order.

