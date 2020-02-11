Best Valentine’s Day movies that you can stream

1 of 39
The notebook
One of the most classic love stories, The Notebook follows Allie and Noah while being torn apart by war and class.
PHOTO: New Line Cinema
A Cinderella story
This modern story of Cinderella is perfect for date night, Galentine’s Day or even a film marathon with your children.
PHOTO: IMDB
Postscript I love you
This tear hunter plays Hilary Swank, a grieving widow who finds a series of encouraging notes from her deceased husband (Gerard Butler).
PHOTO: IMDb
About time
A man learns that he can travel through time and uses his skills to pursue the woman of his dreams.
PHOTO: IMDB
Dear John
A soldier falls in love with a hopeful student while they write letters depending on each other while they are deployed.
PHOTO: Screen gems
The ugly truth
Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler take the fight between the sexes to a whole new level.
PHOTO: IMDB
Blue valentine
A modern couple, played by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, travels through time to the golden age of romance hoping to fall back in love.
PHOTO: IMDb
Someone great
Whether you are very single or in a relationship, this original from Netflix reminds you of the most important people in your life: friends.
PHOTO: IMDB
One day
Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess play the lead role in this sweet story about two former flames reuniting on the same day year after year.
PHOTO: IMDb
To all the boys I’ve loved before
This original from Netflix, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, was in anger in 2018. If you haven’t seen the cute – and cringeworthy – story, now is your time to watch it before the long-awaited sequel is released !
PHOTO: IMDb
Set it up
A few overworked assistants try to set up their bosses on their way to romance.
PHOTO: IMDb
My perfect romance
When a program developer and her CEO are asked to test a dating app she invented, they are surprised to see that they fit together.
PHOTO: IMDb
When we first met
A man has to relive again and again to win the woman of his dreams – he thinks.
PHOTO: Netflix
hitch
The Date Doctor goes against his own rules after he has met a woman who could actually be the one.
PHOTO: IMDB
Say something
This classic romantic comedy from the 80s follows two high school students who try to make their love work, despite the fact that her father does not approve of it.
PHOTO: IMDB
The wedding year
The relationship of a new couple is put to the test when they have to attend 7 marriages together in the same year.
PHOTO: IMDB
Never been kissed
She may not be Josie Grossie anymore, but she still remains one of our favorite romantic comic heroines ever.
PHOTO: IMDB
If Beale Street could talk
A young couple fights for their future after being arrested for a crime he did not commit. You don’t want to miss this powerful Oscar-winning film!
PHOTO: IMDB
The best people
When her sister gets engaged too quickly, a girl works with the best man to try and stop the wedding.
PHOTO: IMDB
What men want
Taraji P. Henson responds to the deepest thoughts of the minds of men in the modern version of What Women Want.
PHOTO: IMDB
No obligations
The characters of Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman are the newest who learn how hard it is to become friends with benefits.
PHOTO: IMDB
Under the Tuscan sun
Diane Lane departs on an Italian vacation and makes herself at home in a beautiful villa.
PHOTO: IMDB
Launch failed
What do you do if you have an adult son who is not moving? Send in the professionals.
PHOTO: IMDB
Just married
Everything was great for these newlyweds, until they started their honeymoon disaster.
PHOTO: IMDB
The diary of the princess
Who doesn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day with Princess Mia? She is funny, charming and finds herself falling for a shaggy-hairy burger.
PHOTO: IMDB
While you slept
Sandra Bullock puts herself in serious trouble when she pretends to be engaged to a man in a coma – and accidentally falls in love with his brother.
PHOTO: IMDB
The last song
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have stopped it, but the romance of their characters in The Last Song remains one of our all-time favorites.
PHOTO: IMDB
Book club
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen tackle 50 Shades of Gray with knee punches.
PHOTO: IMDB
Life itself
Directed by This Is Us’s Dan Fogelman, it is impossible to get through these epic (and sometimes tragic) love stories without crying.
PHOTO: Amazon
My best friend’s wedding
Julia Roberts is doing everything to sabotage the upcoming marriage of her male BFF, and the results are still unforgettable more than 20 years later.
PHOTO: IMDB
The big sick
The Big Sick is based on a true story and follows a man who stays with his girlfriend while fighting a mysterious illness.
PHOTO: Amazon
The Parent Trap
Come for the twin drama, stay for the heated romance between Nick Parker and Elizabeth James.
PHOTO: IMDB
Brittany is running a marathon
If you are a real Valentine’s Day yourself, then this hilarious, honest and inspiring film is an excellent choice.
PHOTO: IMDB
Home again
Nancy Meyers’ daughter directs this charming story about starting over in life, and will appeal to romantics of all ages.
PHOTO: IMDB
Wonder Wheel
A dangerous love triangle is set in the Amazon Original drama set on Coney Island in the 1950s.
PHOTO: Amazon
Smart book
The comedy about two best friends (including Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever) who risk everything, is the perfect backdrop for a Valentine’s outing with friends.
PHOTO: IMDB
Tuck Everlasting
Based on the popular book of the same name, this beloved story contains all the excitement and loss associated with young love.
PHOTO: IMDB
10 things I hate about you
Even if you have seen this film with Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles as unwilling enemies who eventually fall in love dozens of times, it is too good not to watch again.
PHOTO: IMDb
Literally, just before Aaron
Determined to prove to his ex Allison (Cobie Smulders) that he no longer has feelings for her, Adam (Justin Long) decides to attend her wedding. Of course her big day just confirms that he still loves her.
PHOTO: IMDb
