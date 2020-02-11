Best Valentine’s Day movies that you can stream

1 of 39

The notebook

STREAM NOW

One of the most classic love stories, The Notebook follows Allie and Noah while being torn apart by war and class.

PHOTO: New Line Cinema

2 of 39

A Cinderella story

STREAM NOW

This modern story of Cinderella is perfect for date night, Galentine’s Day or even a film marathon with your children.

PHOTO: IMDB

3 of 39

Postscript I love you

STREAM NOW

This tear hunter plays Hilary Swank, a grieving widow who finds a series of encouraging notes from her deceased husband (Gerard Butler).

PHOTO: IMDb

4 of 39

About time

STREAM NOW

A man learns that he can travel through time and uses his skills to pursue the woman of his dreams.

PHOTO: IMDB

5 of 39

Dear John

STREAM NOW

A soldier falls in love with a hopeful student while they write letters depending on each other while they are deployed.

PHOTO: Screen gems

6 of 39

The ugly truth

STREAM NOW

Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler take the fight between the sexes to a whole new level.

PHOTO: IMDB

7 of 39

Blue valentine

STREAM NOW

A modern couple, played by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, travels through time to the golden age of romance hoping to fall back in love.

PHOTO: IMDb

8 of 39

Someone great

STREAM NOW

Whether you are very single or in a relationship, this original from Netflix reminds you of the most important people in your life: friends.

PHOTO: IMDB

9 of 39

One day

STREAM NOW

Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess play the lead role in this sweet story about two former flames reuniting on the same day year after year.

PHOTO: IMDb

10 of 39

To all the boys I’ve loved before

STREAM NOW

This original from Netflix, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, was in anger in 2018. If you haven’t seen the cute – and cringeworthy – story, now is your time to watch it before the long-awaited sequel is released !

PHOTO: IMDb

11 of 39

Set it up

STREAM NOW

A few overworked assistants try to set up their bosses on their way to romance.

PHOTO: IMDb

12 of 39

My perfect romance

STREAM NOW

When a program developer and her CEO are asked to test a dating app she invented, they are surprised to see that they fit together.

PHOTO: IMDb

13 of 39

When we first met

STREAM NOW

A man has to relive again and again to win the woman of his dreams – he thinks.

PHOTO: Netflix

14 of 39

hitch

STREAM NOW

The Date Doctor goes against his own rules after he has met a woman who could actually be the one.

PHOTO: IMDB

15 of 39

Say something

STREAM NOW

This classic romantic comedy from the 80s follows two high school students who try to make their love work, despite the fact that her father does not approve of it.

PHOTO: IMDB

16 of 39

The wedding year

STREAM NOW

The relationship of a new couple is put to the test when they have to attend 7 marriages together in the same year.

PHOTO: IMDB

17 of 39

Never been kissed

STREAM NOW

She may not be Josie Grossie anymore, but she still remains one of our favorite romantic comic heroines ever.

PHOTO: IMDB

18 of 39

If Beale Street could talk

STREAM NOW

A young couple fights for their future after being arrested for a crime he did not commit. You don’t want to miss this powerful Oscar-winning film!

PHOTO: IMDB

19 of 39

The best people

STREAM NOW

When her sister gets engaged too quickly, a girl works with the best man to try and stop the wedding.

PHOTO: IMDB

20 of 39

What men want

STREAM NOW

Taraji P. Henson responds to the deepest thoughts of the minds of men in the modern version of What Women Want.

PHOTO: IMDB

21 of 39

No obligations

STREAM NOW

The characters of Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman are the newest who learn how hard it is to become friends with benefits.

PHOTO: IMDB

22 of 39

Under the Tuscan sun

STREAM NOW

Diane Lane departs on an Italian vacation and makes herself at home in a beautiful villa.

PHOTO: IMDB

23 of 39

Launch failed

STREAM NOW

What do you do if you have an adult son who is not moving? Send in the professionals.

PHOTO: IMDB

24 of 39

Just married

STREAM NOW

Everything was great for these newlyweds, until they started their honeymoon disaster.

PHOTO: IMDB

25 of 39

The diary of the princess

STREAM NOW

Who doesn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day with Princess Mia? She is funny, charming and finds herself falling for a shaggy-hairy burger.

PHOTO: IMDB

26 of 39

While you slept

STREAM NOW

Sandra Bullock puts herself in serious trouble when she pretends to be engaged to a man in a coma – and accidentally falls in love with his brother.

PHOTO: IMDB

27 of 39

The last song

STREAM NOW

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have stopped it, but the romance of their characters in The Last Song remains one of our all-time favorites.

PHOTO: IMDB

28 of 39

Book club

STREAM NOW

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen tackle 50 Shades of Gray with knee punches.

PHOTO: IMDB

29 of 39

Life itself

STREAM NOW

Directed by This Is Us’s Dan Fogelman, it is impossible to get through these epic (and sometimes tragic) love stories without crying.

PHOTO: Amazon

30 of 39

My best friend’s wedding

STREAM NOW

Julia Roberts is doing everything to sabotage the upcoming marriage of her male BFF, and the results are still unforgettable more than 20 years later.

PHOTO: IMDB

31 of 39

The big sick

STREAM NOW

The Big Sick is based on a true story and follows a man who stays with his girlfriend while fighting a mysterious illness.

PHOTO: Amazon

32 of 39

The Parent Trap

STREAM NOW

Come for the twin drama, stay for the heated romance between Nick Parker and Elizabeth James.

PHOTO: IMDB

33 of 39

Brittany is running a marathon

STREAM NOW

If you are a real Valentine’s Day yourself, then this hilarious, honest and inspiring film is an excellent choice.

PHOTO: IMDB

34 of 39

Home again

STREAM NOW

Nancy Meyers’ daughter directs this charming story about starting over in life, and will appeal to romantics of all ages.

PHOTO: IMDB

35 of 39

Wonder Wheel

STREAM NOW

A dangerous love triangle is set in the Amazon Original drama set on Coney Island in the 1950s.

PHOTO: Amazon

36 of 39

Smart book

STREAM NOW

The comedy about two best friends (including Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever) who risk everything, is the perfect backdrop for a Valentine’s outing with friends.

PHOTO: IMDB

37 of 39

Tuck Everlasting

STREAM NOW

Based on the popular book of the same name, this beloved story contains all the excitement and loss associated with young love.

PHOTO: IMDB

38 of 39

10 things I hate about you

STREAM NOW

Even if you have seen this film with Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles as unwilling enemies who eventually fall in love dozens of times, it is too good not to watch again.

PHOTO: IMDb

39 of 39

Literally, just before Aaron

STREAM NOW

Determined to prove to his ex Allison (Cobie Smulders) that he no longer has feelings for her, Adam (Justin Long) decides to attend her wedding. Of course her big day just confirms that he still loves her.

PHOTO: IMDb

.