Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men 2020: technology, care, style for him

“There is a misconception that it is impossible to shop for men,” begin David Fishbein and Joseph Miller, co-founders of The Optimist men’s boutique in Culver City, CA. “But sometimes introducing a risk as a gift is a great way for men to try.”

It’s not about getting out of the box completely, they explain, but rather about finding a gift that expands his interests or needs in a new or new way.

“We want to buy gifts that someone would not buy themselves,” Fishbein suggests, “we like to think about choosing something that would benefit their lives or where they spend time.”

One of their favorite gifts to give this season: “Things for the bar, for the desk, for outings and things that smell good,” says Miller. Think of pharmacy products, unique technical accessories and utility clothing.

And if all else fails? “Don’t underestimate the power of giving a real quality, everyday item that they will use time and time again,” says Fishbein.

Strengthen your gift game this season by choosing something from our men’s gift guide. Whether he’s a sports fan, loves his drink or needs to upgrade his equipment, we’ve found a number of solid choices that go beyond the usual ties and tees. From technical toys to large ticket items, this is what we are giving the boys on our list this year.