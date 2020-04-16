BEST TV SHOWS ON BBC iPlayer Box sets of dramas, comedies, archival documentaries and a special offer

BBC iPlayer is much more than a catch-up service.

If the BBC’s website was once just a useful place to catch up with this weekend’s show, iPlayer is now a stand-alone streaming service trying to keep up with US media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it is home to some of the best British TVs you can watch online.

Whether you’re a fan of drama box sets like Luther and Peaky Blinders, classic comedies like Extras and This Country, or David Attenborough and Louis Theroux archival documentaries, iPlayer has a lot to offer.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, a number of classic programs are returning to keep people entertained while quarantined at home.

So what can you watch now? See our regularly updated options the best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Nest

The stars of this drama series are Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) from a rich couple who ask troubled teenagers to be their surrogate. The show recently ended a strong reception of critics and viewers through BBC One, offering a number of twists and turns and powerful performances. Check out the slot on BBC iPlayer

What we do in the shadows

Academy Award winners Taika Waititi (Jojo Jänes) and Jemaine Clement (Concert Flight) are adapting their excellent mockumentary film into an equally strong TV series. The action moves from New Zealand to New York, where four vampires have lived as roommates for hundreds of years. The first season debuted under very strong reviews last year, praising the absurd comedy and ensemble works of Matt Berry (Year of the Rabbit) and Kayvan Novak (Four Lions). The follow-up is coming soon … Watch BBC iPlayer

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

A series that doesn’t need to be introduced, Killing Eve has become a global sensation in its short time on the air. Psychotic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) are involved in a deadly cat and mouse game in this sharp, witty and terrifying thriller. The first season, written by Flheag scribe Pheobe Waller-Bridge, earned furious reviews from both critics and fans. The third season will appear on BBC iPlayer every week from Monday, April 13 at 6 am. Watch BBC iPlayer kill Eve

Obligation line

Obligation line

Series 1-5

With the production of the sixth series, Line of Duty, which is facing delays, there is now plenty of time to catch up with this critically acclaimed crime drama by writer Jed Mercurio, which follows a team investigating corruption in the police force. The series has quickly established itself as one of the BBC’s most popular dramas and probably one of the best programs they have ever produced. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston impress alongside the presenters with a stunning guest performance by Lennie James (Save Me), Keeley Hawes (Spooks) and Thandie Newton (Westworld). Check out the Line of Duty line on BBC iPlayer

Kihud

Keeley Hawes, Matthew Mcfadyen and David Oyelowo in Spooks magazine BBC

The iconic spy drama has returned to BBC iPlayer and will be followed by a number of classic shows in the coming weeks. After watching the staff of the British intelligence agency MI: 5 as they try to threaten the public, the series received high praise throughout its initial appearance. Spooks also boasts an ever-changing ensemble performance featuring some of the brightest stars on British TV, including David Oyelowo (Selma), Matthew McFadyen (Ripper Street) and Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty). Watch on BBC iPlayer

The doctor who

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Series 1-12

The latest series, “Doctor Who,” brought with it some ground-breaking discoveries about Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth doctor, while also throwing her at more iconic enemies. You can catch up on all the latest episodes of BBC iPlayer, as well as watch older adventures from the Russell T Davies and Steven Mofatt era for every contemporary available for streaming. We’ve all got our favorite doctor and there’s no better time to get to know you again … Watch Who Who on BBC iPlayer

The last tango in Halifax

Series 1-4, series 5 are added once a week

“Last Tango” by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi Halifax

The beloved series of couples who are reviving their romance after the age of 60 recently returned as the fifth series on BBC One. Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid revive the lead role in the final parts, which RaadioTimes.com gave a four-star rating. Each episode of the BAFTA hit can be viewed on iPlayer, introducing many memorable characters and emotional stories. The latest Tango in Halifax has also been praised for its respectful and authentic portrayal of older people. Watch the latest tango in Halifax via BBC iPlayer

This country

Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper in this country

This fun mockumentary depicts life in the sleepy village of Cotswolds for cousins ​​Kerry and Kurtan, created by siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper and starring. The acclaimed comedy took home several BAFTAs with their angry remarks about living in the countryside and recently made headlines to select a List A actor for his latest series, whose identity is hidden and kept secret. Each section is now available for streaming, with work currently being adapted in the US. Watch this country on BBC iPlayer

Torch tree

John Barrowman and Torchwood cast BBC

Torchwood came out of Russel T Davies ‘star show Doctor Who, following fans’ favorite character, Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), as he and his team explore science fiction shows for adults. Shortly after Jack took the surprise back to Doctor Who, the BBC streamed Torchwood fully into iPlayer. The ideal choice for those who want to make the long wait of the 13th series a little easier … Watch Torchwood on BBC iPlayer

Inside No. 9

Series 1-5

Steve Pemberton on Show No. 9

The blindly comic series of anthologies by League of Gentlemen creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith tells a different original story in each half-hour section. It’s an impressive example of the creativity of a writing duo that has kept things fresh in the fifth series. Inside No. 9, numerous notable guest stars have been received, including Jenna Coleman, Rory Kinnear, Katherine Parkinson, David Morrissey and Sheridan Smith. Watch BBC iPlayer # 9

Upper gear

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear

It’s been a bumpy race for Top Gear since its original presenters left for Amazon Prime, but the car seems to have found a winning streak with its latest hosts: Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris. An overview of our latest sections RaadioTimes.com calls it an “outrageous, jaw – dropping, fun television” and, for the first time in its history, this series has been pushed to the brink of BBC One. If you turned Clarkson and co off when you left, it’s time to give Top Gear a new look. Watch the broadcast Top Gear on BBC iPlayer

Absolutely fabulous

Series 1-5, in addition to special offers

Break out Bolly, sweets, because AbFab’s complete set of boxes – starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as comforted PRs Eddie and Patsy – has landed on BBC iPlayer. With frequent listings of the best British comedy lists of all time and the recent successful spin-off film, Absolutely Fabulous’s outrageous humor may be just to liven up your lock. Watch the absolutely stunning BBC iPlayer

Silent witness

Silent witness contributor to BBC One

Series 6-23

The real test of the quality of the silent witness is that the show still attracts a huge audience even in the 23rd season. The crime drama, starring Emilia Fox, is watched by a group of forensic pathologists as they take on criminal cases in the UK. Despite the fact that the series has been on the air for so long, the series is still looking for ways to surprise its viewers – the recent release allows for a completely different dynamic for the upcoming series 24 … Watch BBC iPlayer

Fosse / Verdon

The eight-part drama is based on the troubled personal and professional relationship between legendary director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). They made a huge contribution to American culture through their collaboration, but it came at a serious cost. Rockwell and Williams were honored for appearances in the series, choosing awards from Emmys, Golden Globes, and the Actors Guild. Watch Fosse / Verdon on BBC iPlayer

Louis Theroux’s weird weekends

It’s hard not to love Louis Theroux. Although he may seem a little awkward at times, his willingness to throw himself into frightening situations shows a huge and very admirable dedication to his craft. Louis Theroux’s bizarre weekends first aired between 1998 and 2000, so not all of his bizarre incidents are completely up-to-date in today’s world. However, there is a tremendous amount of entertainment about the strange characters that Theroux encounters during his exciting investigations. Watch Louix Theroux on BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge

Detectorist creator Mackenzie Crook follows an acclaimed spot comedy with an updated version of this classic children’s series, Worzel Gummidge. Crook takes on writing and directing assignments and starring, on a reboot, praised for his charming sense of humor and valuable environmental messages. It is not yet clear whether we could wait for another series, but given its two-part warm welcome, it certainly seems possible … Watch Worzel Gummidge on BBC iPlayer

W1A

Series 1-3

This satirical comedy brings back twelve of the twelve protagonists, Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville) in his new role as head of the BBC’s values. It is his job to define the role of business in British society and to prepare it for the future, while dealing with some funny everyday crises in the process. W1A has a star game that includes Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal), Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Jason Watkins (Trollied) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag). Watch W1A on BBC iPlayer

This time with Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan and Susannah Fielding this time with Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan made his long-awaited comeback as fascinatingly clumsy presenter Alan Partridge in this comic show for the magazine’s news series, which is in The One Show format. While it doesn’t have as many ridiculous moments as the character’s previous trips, Satire is smart and Coogan is overwhelming, offering brilliant Partridge features in each episode. Susannah Fielding also celebrates as host Jennie Gresham. Watch this time with Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer

Christine Keeler’s trial

Sophie Cookson at the trial of Christine Keeler

The recent BBC One drama series tells the story of one of the greatest scandals of the 20th century at the heart of The Profumo Affair. Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) gives an excellent performance as Christine Keeler, whose relationship with both the Secretary General of the Ministry of War and a soldier of the Soviet Union is dispelled in newspapers. This series provides an overview of the events that caused the scandal as well as the accumulated climatic trial. Watch Christine Keeler’s trial on BBC iPlayer

Extras

A sequel to Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais after The Office was this deadlocked comedy created in the world of ungrateful movies and TV extras. It’s a classic piece of British comedy, as struggling actor Andy Millman (Gervais) desperately tries to take on blurry roles in the background of his career. The merchant’s co-stars are useless talent agent Darren Lamb and Ashley Jensen’s (After Life) moody friend Maggie. Come for fun with clumsy humor and cameras of incredible celebrities, stay the last touching part. See extras on BBC iPlayer

Elizabeth is missing

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is missing

Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson returns to British television after adjusting her playing length to see an elderly woman with dementia looking for a missing friend. When dealing with such a sensitive subject, it should come as no surprise that Elizabeth is Missing and it makes an emotional impact, but Jackson also stands out with the more comical moments of the script. RaadioTimes.com gave a powerful four-star review of the drama. See how Elizabeth is missing from BBC iPlayer

Pose

This groundbreaking series originates from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and depicts the cultural scene of the LGBTQ Ballroom in New York in the 1980s and 1990s. IPlayer now has two seasons, both of which have been criticized, and a third is already on its way. Watch Poses on BBC iPlayer

His dark materials

Dafne Keen in “Her Dark Materials”

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy epic is very impressive. Dafne Keen (Logan) takes on the role of Lyra Belacqua, a playful young girl who plans to save her abducted friend. To do this, he must refrain from catching treacherous enemies with his demon named Pan, who is often a weasel. Ruth Wilson (Affair) and James McAvoy (IT: Chapter 2) are also stars … Watch her dark material on BBC iPlayer

Seven worlds, one planet

Seven worlds, one planet

With David Attenborough’s nature documentary and its latest series, you can never go wrong if your jaw falls like the last one. Each episode explores another different continent of the Earth and its vibrant life, providing exciting information and capturing numerous incredible moments. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Luther

Idris Elba Lutheris

Series 1-5

Idris Elba is one of London’s thinnest and most terrifying detectives as he races around the city solving crimes suitable for a horror film. Luther has been a definite favorite among BBC favorites since its inception in 2010. Elba gave the main part of the electric performance and the viewers are constantly grasping the feeling of tension in the program. Watch Luther on BBC iPlayer

Blue Planet and Blue Planet II

Series 1-2

Arguably, David Attenborough’s most influential documentary, The Blue Planet, and its sequel show the beauty of the people who live under the waves – and the damage that people do to it. Watch Blue Planet on BBC iPlayer

Capture

Callum Turner in the movie

This critically acclaimed six-part drama sees returning soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) in suspicion as detective inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) after CCTV footage associates her with the abduction of a young woman. It is an exciting (and paranoia-inspiring) look at how surveillance can be used and abused in today’s world, receiving strong praise from critics. Stars include Ben Miles (crown), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy). Watch on BBC iPlayer

Sagin

Series 1-8

Robert Vaughn, Robert Glenister, Adrian Lester and Marc Warren celebrate this slender BBC drama that traces the treasures of London’s self-confidence tricks. The concert is on … Watch the hustle and bustle of BBC iPlayer

Worldwide in 80 days

1st series

Since 1989, Michael Palin’s epic journey around the world, in the footsteps of Jules Verne’s fictional hero Phileas Fogg, using all modes of land transport. Watch BBC iPlayer worldwide for 80 days in 80 days

League of Gentlemen

Series 1-4

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton in the gentlemen’s league

Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton also create the stars of this brilliantly dark, surreal comedy about the strange company in Royston Vasey. Watch the Gentlemen’s League on BBC iPlayer

Powerful Boosh

While it doesn’t inevitably go to everyone, many are frustrated by the crazy world of Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s Mighty Boosh. The series of cult hits follows the surreal adventures of two fighting musicians who live with a mystical alien shaman and gorilla. Watch The Mighty Boosh on BBC iPlayer

Click

Series 1-2

A psychological thrill that beats a gang of smart, complex and ambitious young people inside a pipe at university. Watch Clique on BBC iPlayer

Crossed

Series 1-5

This comedy embraces the funny side of family life as we watch Brockmanne through these various trials and tribulations. The show became less fun as the children grew up and their innocent background conversation turned into moody teenage rudeness, but the first parts have some of the classic features and family dynamics that many of us relate to. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are stars as drained parents Pete and Sue and their defiant children are Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez. See the numbered number on BBC iPlayer

Frozen planet

1st series

David Attenborough’s iconic nature documentary from 2011 travels to the coldest corners of the earth and explores the wildlife that lives there. Watch Frozen Planet on BBC iPlayer

War and peace

James Norton and Lily James take the lead in this BBC adaptation of Tolstoy’s epic story of love and loss. Watch war and peace on BBC iPlayer

Young offenders

Series 1-2

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley in Young Offenders

Another comedy series has just arrived, following two lovely criminals as they rise to a minimum in the Irish city of Cork.

Planet Earth and Planet Earth II

Series 1-2

David Attenborough’s award-winning nature series takes us on a glorious journey between the islands, mountains and cities of the land. Watch Planet Earth on BBC iPlayer

Jonathan Creek

Series 1-5

A cult crime drama series starring Alan Davies as a stage artist’s creative consultant who also solves devilish secrets. Give these little gray cells a workout… Check out Jonathan Creek on the BBC iPlayer page

Gentleman Jack

Suranne Jones stars in Gentleman Jack

Dr. Foster star Suranne Jones directs the play by writer Sally Wainwright about a 19th-century Yorkshire landowner who begins a passionate date with another woman. Watch Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer

Musketeers

Series 1-3

Thickness and Dr. Who actor Peter Capaldi appears with Skin stars Luke Pasqualino and Merlin Santiago Cabrera in this BBC-adapted classic novel by Alexandre Dumas … Watch the Musketeer on BBC iPlayer

The planets

1st series

Professor Brian Cox’s fascinating series explores the origins of the solar system and how the planets formed. Visually stunning. Watch BBC iPlayer discs