Best TV deal on Amazon (UK deal)

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Philips’ 32-inch HD-enabled LED TV is available from Amazon for £ 150.

Image: Amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-06 10:28:01 UTC

TL; DR: The Philips 32-inch HD-capable LED TV is for sale on Amazon for GBP 150 and saves you 17% of the list price.

We have a question for everyone looking for a new TV: Where have you been in the past two months?

You’ve managed to miss Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and Christmas deals, but not all is lost. There are still a few options on Amazon and there are some serious savings to be gained. You can still save on devices like Philips, Toshiba and Panasonic.

The 32-inch Philips HD Ready LED TV is the perfect addition to your living room, guest room or bedroom. It is modern and compact with HD resolution. It is an impressive model that is still available at a low price.

You can now purchase Philips 32-inch HD-capable LED TV for just £ 150 from Amazon. This is 17% lower than the list price and saves you £ 30. There is no deadline for this deal, but stocks are likely to be quite limited at this late stage.

There is still the possibility of a TV deal on Amazon.