Best TV & # 39; s for 2019: here is the perfect 4K HDR for you

Looking for a shiny new TV? The Sony Master Series A9G is the best in the industry. Period of time. The OLED screen is fantastic, just like the software that drives it. This perfect mix has convinced us and resulted in the inclusion of a rare five out of five stars in our review, in which we called it the best 4K TV we've been able to watch so far. Because it is the fantastic all-rounder, it is not cheap, so it is certainly not suitable for everyone.

If you are looking for something more affordable, the TCL 6 series can fit better. Are you loyal to another manufacturer? Consider the LG C9 or Samsung Q9FN. The fact is that every television has its strengths and weaknesses. To match your match, you must first select all the functions that are most important to you. Once you've done that, scroll down to meet the TV of your dreams (with your credit card ready).

The best TV: Sony Master Series A9G

Why would you buy this: It doesn't get any better than this, people.

For whom: Everyone who can afford it.

Why we chose the Sony Master Series A9G 4K TV:

We cannot find a fault in the Sony Master Series A9G. It is a relief in what feels like a stagnating market. Sony has not reinvented the wheel with this television: it is a small improvement on the Sony Master Series A9F. But that's okay. The A9G is still one of the best 4K TVs we've ever watched, so any refinement can only bring it closer to perfection – and that's exactly what happened to the A9G.

Not only does the Master Series A9G have the best 4K Ultra HD OLED screen we've ever had the chance to judge, it is also decked out with an innovative approach to audio that is nothing short of fantastic. It is called Acoustic Surface and it works by sending sound waves through the screen itself. This provides a unique effect of voices and sound effects that seemingly come from their respective locations on the screen (left, right or center).

"The LG Z9 88-inch 8K OLED is perhaps the most impressive TV I have ever reviewed, but the Sony Master Series A9G has the best image quality that you can / should buy this year," concluded our own Caleb Denison in our full review. . Consider this evidence of our claim that the A9G offers the best viewing experience that money can offer, with the incredible image processing and impeccable HDR display from Sony that surpasses the competition.

Plus, there is Android TV running the show for direct access to a large number of both on-demand and live streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. It is also the home of Google Assistant, which can be used to control both television and other smart-connected devices, as well as Google Chromecast, which introduces the option to cast content from a computer, smartphone or tablet directly to the television – no cables required.

Here are some of the tasks that Assistant can perform:

"Play Orange Is the New Black on Netflix."

"Switch to HDMI 2."

"Set the Nest thermostat to 72 degrees."

& # 39; Tell Roomba to vacuum the living room. & # 39;

"Turn off after this episode of Friends."

You can even ask a whole series of contextual questions, such as:

"Who is Roger Moore?"

"How's the weather?

"Do I have appointments tomorrow?"

"What time is sunset on Saturday?"

There is no doubt that you are paying a premium for the Sony Master Series A9G, but for those who absolutely must have the whoa of OLED and the brains of Google & # 39; s brilliant Android TV system, it is a match made in TV heaven .

The best budget OLED TV: LG C9

Why would you buy this: It is a cheaper all-rounder than the Sony Master Series A9G.

For whom: Anyone who wants a Sony Master Series A9G, but can't afford it.

Why we chose the LG C9:

Let's start with the OLED screen. The combination of vivid colors and obsidian-like black levels make it the second of only the Sony Master Series A9G in the contrast department. Combine that with many of the latest HDR standards – including Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma and HDR10 – and the company's Alpha 9 Processor, which spins HD and Full HD content to a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and You have a 5- 4K TV with a score of less than 5.

The C9 is powered by LG & # 39; s webOS smart software that provides home to various on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, HBO Go, Hulu and Netflix. This translates into an almost endless catalog of content, available at the click of a button or a murmur of a voice command. That's right – the C9 has a virtual assistant (or rather two) on board for detecting content.

You can choose from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, although the latter will be used by you. Although both are more than able to search the internet for answers to questions, by scanning different streaming services to find material and operating different smart devices, the Google offer is the smoother of the two on the LG C9.

If you missed the overview in our close-up of the Sony Master Series A9G, here are some of the commands Assistant can handle:

"Play Breaking Bad on Netflix."

"Switch to HDMI 3."

"Set the Nest Thermostat to 64 degrees."

& # 39; Tell Roomba to vacuum the kitchen. & # 39;

"Switch off after this episode of Dexter."

You can also ask contextual questions such as:

"Who is Steve McQueen"

"How is the weather today?

"Do I have appointments tomorrow?"

"What time is sunset on Wednesday?"

The best budget TV: TCL 6 series

Why would you buy this: It has a fantastic 4K screen and can take advantage of Roku's endless collection of on-demand content.

For who it is: Anyone looking for a large screen with a limited budget.

Why we chose the 65-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV:

TCL may not be a brand that comes to mind immediately when you think of great TVs, but right now it should be. Its reputation for spinning sub-par slop is dead and buried, and it now produces phenomenal affordable TVs that compete with those of LG and Samsung, especially if you value. An important reason for its success? A long-term collaboration with Roku whereby Roku OS is bundled on all of his latest TV & # 39; s.

With that in mind, the TCL 6 series is a must-have if you're looking for a 4K TV that won't break the bank. It is bundled with the aforementioned Roku OS, has a clear, clear 4K screen and multi-format HDR. The result is a television that shouts accurate colors, dazzling details and fantastic contrast – regardless of whether you are watching native or scaled 4K.

You will not find smart software that is better suited for cutting cables than Roku OS. It is home to the largest collection of live and on-demand content we've ever seen, and extracts material from an apparently never-ending mix of regular and niche sources such as Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, DirectTV, Hulu, Netflix, Rakuten TV, and Sling TV.

The TCL 6 series is also decorated with Roku & # 39; s own voice control function. There is no option to search the internet or operate smart-connected devices, but it bundles all orders that count. You can ask to adjust the volume level, switch outputs and search for a specific movie or show in all content services that you have linked. Tidy right?

The best TV for movies: Sony Master Series A9G

Why you should buy this: It's the most impressive image quality we've ever seen.

For whom: Those who need the absolute best OLED screen that you can buy.

Why we chose the Sony Master Series A9G:

Legend has it that the recipe for the ultimate home movie viewing experience that a television can offer is as follows: Pair a high-resolution screen with one finely cut fantasy controller, before seasoning with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced for a kick with HDR flavor . Mix all those ingredients and you make the Sony Master Series A9G – the best television you can buy (both for movies and everything else).

There is also no shortage of content to watch. The Sony Master Series A9G comes with Android TV to boot, which is a one-stop shop for all the leading and lesser-known on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Crackle, Google Play Movies & TV and Netflix. In addition, there is a (virtual) Chromecast built into the software that can be used to wirelessly stream local content from a computer, smartphone or tablet.

The flagship of X1 Ultimate imagines that Sony is also doing a fantastic job transforming standard HD and Full HD content to a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution. So start a classic like The Great Escape and you'll feel like you're on location and see Steve McQueen shooting through a European city on his Triumph TR6 Trophy. However, this does not only apply to oldies – the processor can scale up any movie, show or even game to the resolution.

As if that wasn't enough, this baby is locked and loaded with Google Assistant – eliminating the need to scroll through endless screens to find the movie you're looking for. Just start Assistant, tell it to find a specific show and where to watch, and it will do the rest. You can even ask Google to search for information so that you can find out which streaming services contain the movie you are looking for before you instruct Assistant to play it.

The best TV for gaming: Samsung Q9FN

Why you should buy this: It is a QLED, offers FreeSync variable refresh rate and has an Auto Latency mode on board.

For whom: Those who want to take their gameplay to the next level.

Why we chose the 65-inch Samsung Q9FN:

Of course, OLED is often the talk of the A / V water cooler, but don't get caught up in the contrast game and look out over QLED – Samsung's rival screen technology. Simply put, QLED TVs are LED TVs infused with a substrate of quantum dots that better focus LED light and enable the TV processing system to handle an incredibly wide range of colors. to drill, and achieve dazzling clarity.

This nano technology is increasingly seen in the TV landscape, including with the latest TVs from Vizio, making screens with much color and brightness better than those of an OLED in a bright room. Fortunately, the latest Q9FN from Samsung also has excellent black levels, which give this TV the versatility to perform well in almost any scenario, whether your room is in the sun or closed with shudder for a glare-free first-person shooter marathon.

That is not the only reason why the Q9FN is a dream machine for gaming. There is also a special automatic Low Latency mode, which is designed to turn on when your game console is connected to reduce input lag, and FreeSync VRR (variable refresh rate) for the Xbox One X. The Q9FN also includes the UHD Engine from Samsung for excellent upscaling of HD content up to 4K Ultra HD.

When you've finally set the controller down, Samsung's Tizen OS smart software is a great way to relax, with plenty of options to use native 4K Ultra HD streams from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix directly from the box. If you want to get some live TV without going to the cable, you can even tune in to DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

The best TV for sports: Sony Master Series A9G

Why you should buy this: It's the best OLED screen we've ever seen, but it's also the most versatile.

For whom: Those who need the absolute best OLED screen that you can buy.

Why we chose the Sony Master Series A9G:

With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and software functions to reduce motion blur and optimize the smallest details (for example, dew flying from a tennis ball), there is no better television for watching the latest sporting event than the Sony Master Series A9G – with everything on it and returning to that OLED screen. It's the best we've ever seen, regardless of whether it's used to watch the latest must-see show on Netflix, the Super Bowl or The Fate of the Furious.

Because you are an Android TV, you don't have to connect a set-top box or streaming stick to tune into the newest must-see sporting bonanza. Everything from the latest Formula 1 Grand Prix to the Super Bowl is available through various streaming applications, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Among the supported services are special hubs for MLB, NBA, NHL and NFC, as well as ESPN. FuboTV was also successful.

We will not waste your precious time going through all the reasons why the Master Series A9G is so good again – we did it two parts ago when we crowned it the best TV for enjoying a movie. Click here for a more detailed explanation if you want to join us or want to repeat. In short: we look for accurate colors, brilliant contrast and fantastic details – all packed in a slim package that is nothing less than amazing.

However, if your viewing habits consist of watching ESPN five hours a day every day, you may be better suited to an LED alternative such as the Sony Bravia X950G. It is still an Android TV and comes with many of the same functions, with the main difference that it does not have an OLED screen. This eliminates the risk of burn-in, which can very well happen with an OLED if exposed to a static image for a long time – such as the ESPN logo.

Research and purchase tips

Which 4K TV should I buy?

The answer to this depends on many factors, including your stylistic preferences, the size of the room and how far you will sit. View our guide to choose the perfect size for you.

What is the best Roku TV?

The best Roku TV is the TCL 6 series.

How well does upscaling of 4K TV work?

That depends on the TV, but as a general rule of thumb: the better (and more expensive) the TV, the better the upscaling.

What if I need a 4K TV for a bright room?

You need an OLED or QLED TV, such as the 65-inch LG C9 and Samsung Q9FN.

Are 4K TV & # 39; s budget good?

Almost all new TVs are 4K, so there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from at the bottom of the price scale. However, don't expect a standard LED TV to match an OLED – set your expectations accordingly.

Can a 4K TV work well as a PC monitor?

Yes, as long as your computer has an HDMI output. Adapters can be used for other output types, but often do not transmit audio.

Do 4K TVs usually have Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri?

Most modern TVs can be paired with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via an Amazon Echo, Fire TV or Google Home. Some televisions have even built them in, which means that a receiver is unnecessary.

At the moment there are no TVs in which Siri is built. However, the TV & # 39; s that support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit can be controlled with Siri on an iOS device, such as an iPad, iPhone or iPod, as well as a Mac.

Do 4K TV & # 39; s have burn-in problems?

OLED TVs are the only type of 4K TVs that may burn in, although it is incredibly unusual. For the average consumer, the average consumer no longer has to worry.

How we test 4K TVs

We start each model year with the introduction of the best televisions from each of the major brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG and others. These premium televisions help set the highest standard for the year, manage the expectations for each model among them and provide context to the competitors.

We start testing by placing each TV in a completely dark room and adjusting the picture settings with tools and methods that are immediately available to consumers – just like you might do at home. From there, we use a range of test patterns and trusted content, from streaming services to Ultra HD Blu-ray to over-the-air OTA TV, to assess the performance characteristics of each TV, including color production, motion resolution, black levels, and background lighting influence , brightness, HDR quality and detail resolution.

After analyzing the image quality of a TV, we move on to elements that influence the user experience, including the smart TV interface of each set, the user settings interface, remote control, external device recognition and control, and other essential contact points.

Where possible, we place two competing models next to each other to provide extra context for the pros and cons that each TV displays. Finally, we decide which type of user appeals to a TV. For example, some TVs offer better performance in a bright room, while others are better for specific home theater performance. Some are better for sports, while others are better for watching movies or playing games.

In short, we make a thorough evaluation to determine not only which TVs offer the best image quality, but also which ones offer the best overall user experience. After all, you will live with your new TV for years, and using it should be a pleasure, not a pain.

Glossary

Here is an overview of some of the most common terms associated with today's TV technology.

4K Ultra HD

This refers to a display resolution that is four times that of 1080p HD. The pixel resolution of a 4K Ultra HD TV is a 3,840 x 2,160 grid in a 16: 9 aspect ratio, resulting in nearly 8.3 million pixels. This increase in density adds striking details and realism to an image and makes it possible to view larger screens closer up without individual pixels becoming visible.

High dynamic range (HDR)

High dynamic range is probably best known to people via HDR mode on their digital cameras. It is designed to deliver an image with more detail in the shadows and highlights, plus a wider range of colors. HDR in televisions pursues the same goal. The color palette is wider, blacks are deeper and white is brighter. There are currently two major HDR formats: HDR10 and Dolby Vision, with a third – HDR10 + – starting to appear on new models. The first is the HDR standard, but Dolby Vision offers a premium experience. Consider a TV that supports both. HLG (hybrid log range) is another recent addition to the HDR collection, which supports OTA content (broadcast information) with HDR.

Full array dimming locally (FALD)

This refers to the background lighting system of an LED TV. A FALD display contains a series of LEDs spread in a grid behind an LCD panel, rather than just at the edges of the TV. This LED array is divided into zones that can be dimmed if necessary to achieve better black levels. Another advantage is a more uniform brightness on the screen.

Wide color range (WCG)

These are the extensive color reproduction capabilities of a 4K Ultra HD TV that are closer than ever to what we see in a digital cinema. By approaching the P3 color specification of the Digital Cinema Initiative, a 4K UHD TV can produce billions of colors more than a 1080p HD TV.

Quantum dots

A layer of film loaded with small nanocrystal semiconductors that is placed in the TV screen to produce a wider range of colors. Quantum dots work by changing the light that comes from the background lighting system of a TV before passing through the TV's color filter.

LED with phosphor coating

An alternative to Quantum Dots, phosphor coated LEDs have a chemical coating to change the light output. When used in a TV, this results in purer background lighting that can be manipulated more easily through the color filter of a TV, resulting in a wide color gamut and increased color accuracy.

OLED

This stands for organic light-emitting diode. In an OLED display, the pixels also produce their own light, so no additional LED background lighting is required, making OLED screens super thin. They also tend to show better black levels and color accuracy than LED TVs. See our OLED versus LED article for more information.

HDMI 2.0a

The latest version of the HDMI specification. Compliance with this standard ensures that a 4K Ultra HD screen or source can provide all the digital information required for 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR and Wide Color Gamut, all with up to 60 frames per second.

HDCP 2.2

The latest version of the High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection technology, which offers copy protection specifically for 4K Ultra HD content. Any source device that requires HDCP 2.2 requires a 4K Ultra HD TV with an HDCP 2.2 compatible HDMI port for a compatible connection.

HEVC (H.265)

Stands for "High-Efficiency Video Coding". A new compression technology that has been developed to make large 4K UHD video files smaller and therefore easier to stream via broadband internet connections. HEVC is said to double the data compression ratio compared to H.264, the predominant encoding technology used today for 1080p video & # 39; s, while maintaining the same video quality. A smart TV or streaming set-top box must be able to decode HEVC to play 4K Ultra HD video from sites such as Netflix and Amazon Instant Video.

VP9

An alternative to HEVC developed by Google and used primarily for encoding 4K Ultra HD YouTube videos & # 39; s. In order for a smart TV or streaming set-top box to play 4K Ultra HD YouTube video, it must be able to decode VP9 video & # 39; s.

