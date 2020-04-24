Best turntables under $ 300: affordable record players reviewed (2020)

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Vinyl is now more collectible than ever, and it continues to be a preferred method for listening to millions of audiophiles. It is also the preferred method of physical delivery for artists, not just rockers and rappers. A number of current pop artists have released vinyl versions of their latest records, from Harry Styles to Billie Eilish, proving that the format will not go away anytime soon.

According to Jason Menard, director of marketing for Crosley, the boom in streaming music has in fact helped increase demand for vinyl. “Music pressing a few buttons doesn’t provide the experience you get with vinyl,” he says. “Things like admiring the jacket illustrations, putting the record on the spindle, dropping the needle, being impressed that the sound comes out of tiny grooves – vinyl gives time to sit back and enjoy ‘an entire album as it is meant to be listened to. “

And while digital music lives on your phone or computer, vinyl still takes up physical space, which Marie Kondo enthusiasts may not be too happy about, but music collectors can be proud to cherish it. “There is something about physical music that creates memories,” says Menard. “I will always remember my first cassette, CD and vinyl record, but I have no idea which song I downloaded first. The tactile experience of vinyl is why it is special. this technology has remained virtually unchanged for almost 100 years and is seeing a comeback. ”

Whether you are new to vinyl or have built up a solid collection over time, you will want to invest in a reliable record player that can fill the room with clear, full and simple sound. We have selected six turntables that deliver the goods in terms of sound quality, price and ease of use.

1. Victrola Vintage 3-speed Bluetooth turntable

Open the gold-lined suitcase that contains this Victrola turntable and you’ll find a vintage-inspired turntable with a three-speed belt-driven turntable that reads discs at 33 1/3, 45, and 78 rpm . Modern amenities include Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to wirelessly pair the turntable with your device up to 33 feet away and listen to music through Victrola’s built-in speakers. A 3.5mm auxiliary cord offers even more ways to connect.

Need to pack the turntable? Just close the box like you would a normal suitcase and lock it. The carrying handles that come with you allow you to grab and go with ease, whether you’re heading to a party soundtrack or just slipping the suitcase under your bed until your next listening evening at home .

2. ION Audio Max LP turntable

There is a lot to like with this ION turntable, which incorporates a ton of features in its price of $ 190. Audio Max has USB connectivity, which allows you to convert your recordings to digital files that can be stored on your laptop or device. You can also reverse the process and play music from your device through the deck’s built-in speakers, or use the included conversion software to record music to blank discs.

The set includes a protective cover, an adapter and a felt mat to prevent slipping (and jumping). We love the natural finish of the wood grain, which blends everywhere, from the office to the living room through the den.

3. Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable

Critics appreciate this Audio-Technica turntable for its ease of use, its high fidelity and its simple but effective design. The turntable is fully automated, which means that all you have to do is drop your disc. The turntable will place the stylus on the recording for you and automatically return the tonearm at the end of the recording.

The die-cast aluminum platter provides an elegant and striking look, while the drive belt drive design works to minimize engine vibration. (As the name suggests, the belt-driven turntables are powered by an elastic belt, which connects the chainring to the motor, rather than a motor directly below.

This positioning, combined with the ability of the elastic to absorb shocks, provides a cleaner and clearer sound). Audio-Technica is a well-respected name in audio technology (they also manufacture a wide range of headphones and microphones), so this turntable is well worth the $ 99.

4. Fluance RT81 circuit board

Another belt-driven model, this Fluance vinyl turntable is one of the most elegant on the list, available in rich walnut or deep piano black. Boasting an Audio Technica AT95E stylus right out of the box, the Fluance RT81 delivers Hi-Fi sound at an incredibly reasonable price.

The purchase of the RT81 gives you a dust cover, a 45 adapter, a non-slip rubber mat, a 3 foot RCA cable with ground wire and lifetime customer service. And thanks to its well-balanced Type S tonearm, you can expect near-perfect tracking, ensuring playback is as it was supposed to sound.

The Fluance team is committed to a quality product in beautiful packaging, and it achieves this mission with the RT81. Place it in the front and center of your entertainment console to allow this device to serve as a focal point for your system. No wonder more than 81% of Amazon critics gave this deck the perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Purchase:

5. Crosley C100A-SI turntable

Turn like a pro with the Crosley C100 turntable. The unique S-shaped tonearm is fully adjustable, allowing you to control its weight to eliminate skipping and distortion, while helping to preserve the lifespan of your precious recordings (less impact = longer lifespan ). The C100 also has adjustable height controls and a built-in preamplifier that lets you easily pair the player with your speakers.

We love the super durable ABS material (a type of impact resistant plastic) that withstands repeated use and transportation without worrying about bumps and bumps. We’re not the only ones who like this set – the C100 is one of the best-rated turntables and turntables online.

6. House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable

A thoughtful and powerful turntable, the Stir It Up is made from eco-friendly bamboo and delivers warm, robust sound in a slim, design-focused package. A USB socket allows you to connect your devices and easily convert your favorite vinyl records to a digital file.

When it comes to features, we love the auto-start and power-off feature that conserves energy when left on, and the included non-slip silicone mat, made from recycled silicone, that protects your discs scratches on the tray. The House of Marley’s commitment to “conscious materials” is also manifested in the included dust cover, which is made from a blend of hemp, organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, and slides easily on the turntable when not in use.