There’s never been a better time to go wireless, especially when it comes to your music.

While headphones have always been a reliable option for taking your music with you, a ton of manufacturers are now making wireless sets that deliver the same sound quality in more versatile portable cases. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, they allow you to listen to music or take calls without being tied by annoying cables. And you don’t need to log in to stay on.

But not all wireless listening devices are the same. For the best wireless listening experience, you’ll want to upgrade to a pair of real wireless headphones.

Wireless headphones don’t need to be plugged into anything, but still require a headband that rests on your head. Some wireless headphones, meanwhile, are attached to each other with a cord, or come with a neck strap that wraps around your neck, to help keep them in place.

However, real wireless headphones refer to two headphones that do not need to be connected to each other. Instead, they fit perfectly inside your ear, either with adjustable padded tips or with a wrap-around hook that slides over your ear. By cutting the cord, you are less restricted in your movements, which allows you to easily take your wireless headphones while running or hiking, without getting tangled in an annoying cable.

Real wireless headphones always work with Bluetooth technology, only the Bluetooth connection is integrated directly into each headset instead of being integrated into a wire. Because the headphones are separate, you can choose to use each one individually or pair them for more immersive sound. And when you need to charge the battery, simply snap the headphones into their included charging cases, which power your headphones without the need for a plug.

The best real wireless headphones deliver studio quality sound in a portable package. Pair them with your device to stream music or use them to take calls, while freeing your hands from the phone.

We’ve put together some of the best real wireless headphones available online. They all earn points for their ease of use, comfort and durability, while providing clean, crisp, reliable sound that will last you all day and night.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds

Apple may have staked its claim first with the AirPods, but Samsung is coming for the real wireless market with these Galaxy Buds.

The sound quality is always reliable, crisp and precise, with headphones capable of choosing tiny nuances of your favorite songs, whether you’re listening to classical or rap. AKG drivers provide deeper, fuller bass and a wider range of sounds.

The battery life of the Galaxy Buds is solid, with six hours of playback on a single charge. The wireless charging case gives you an additional seven hours.

Samsung’s Ambient Aware Mode lets you control the amount of noise you want to let in or block out. Let the traffic noise pass when you run or bike, to stay safe on the road. Then sweep for more sound insulation, for example, when you are working in the office and want to focus on your music without any distraction from your colleagues.

Ideal for training, the Galaxy Buds are splash resistant and durable, resistant to perspiration and accidental drops or knocks. This set includes three sizes of adjustable tips and wings to help you find the most comfortable and secure fit.

BENEFITS: Galaxy Buds work with Android and iOS compatible devices.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Some users say that the sound insulation could be quieter.

2.1More stylish genuine wireless earphones

These true 1MORE wireless headphones offer a lot for their money. The elegant titanium composite driver gives you superior audio quality, with warmer tones, richer details and well-balanced bass that beats rather than muffled noises.

Use the headphones to listen to music or take calls. 1MORE claims that its high stability MEMS microphone and environmental noise reduction DSP technology allow you to take calls, even in noisy environments, technology isolating your conversation as if you were talking face to face.

These headphones are among the most comfortable on our list, thanks to an oblique angle at 45 degrees which guarantees a more natural and flexible placement. We never cared about them wiggling in our ears, but we didn’t care about them falling either. This set includes a silicone hook and three different ear tips to help customize your fit.

A single charge gives you up to six and a half hours of use. Short on time? In just 15 minutes of charging, you will have up to three hours of reading time. Then put the heads back in the included portable charging case, which includes three additional charges.

BENEFITS: The headphones turn on and off automatically when removed from the case, and turn off when returned to the case.

THE INCONVENIENTS: These are durable and well-designed headphones, but they are not water resistant.

3. Jabra Elite Active 65t earphones

These Jabra wireless headphones can really beat without losing clarity. Their IP56 protection rating means they are splash, sweat and dust resistant, while the solid construction withstands your active lifestyle (i.e. don’t worry about throwing it in your bag or accidentally dropping it on the floor).

Jabra says its third generation Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures your connection will never be broken, whether you take calls or pair the headphones to your music.

Get up to five hours of battery power on a single charge and up to 15 hours total with the included portable charging case.

What we like: these Jabra headphones are compatible with your favorite voice assistant, allowing you to use Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to control your settings, take a call and more.

BENEFITS: Durable headphones that stay in your ear even when you’re running or training.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Some users say the sound is a bit thin. Voice calls are fine, but some say the microphone doesn’t pick up your voice as clearly.

4. Fully wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones

Beats is back with a pair of truly premium wireless headphones that offer the best fit among the options on our list. It’s thanks to an innovative earloop that folds securely and comfortably behind your ears to stay in place, no matter what you do or how fast you move. The headphones are adjustable so you can find the safest fit. Multiple tip options allow you to customize how the buds sit in your ear canal.

Durable buds are resistant to perspiration and water, so they’ll withstand even your toughest (and sweatiest) workouts.

Get up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge and more than 24 hours when using the included charging case.

Users say the audio is loud and powerful, with big bass and deep, full sound. Use the headphones individually or pair them for a full immersive listening experience. There are control settings on each headset for more versatility. These wireless headphones are also great for taking calls, with multiple microphones that refine your voice and filter outside noise.

This set comes with fully wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones, a portable charging case, tips with four size options, a Lightning to USB-A charging cable, a user manual and a warranty card.

BENEFITS: Fit and secure cut that does not come off.

THE INCONVENIENTS: The ears will be a little sensitive at first if you are not used to wrap earrings.

5. True Electronics ST-XX True Wireless Headphones

These tiny headphones weigh only four grams, but offer surprisingly powerful sound for their size. You get a well-balanced sound without the sharpness you’d expect from these cheaper sets.

The included charging case gives you up to 20 hours of playback time (about three full cycles) and the automatic pairing feature means the headphones turn on automatically when you remove them from the case and turn off when they are put back in place.

What we like: the IPX5 rating means these buds are protected from exposure to sweat and rain, making them ideal for training and the outdoors.

A great gift idea for all ages and all personalities, the real ST-XX wireless headphones are available in six colors: lemon yellow, raspberry red, navy blue, sakura pink, matt black and pure white.

BENEFITS: Ultra light and portable earphones that fit easily in your pocket or bag.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Some users say that the configuration takes a little time. The headphones are comfortable, but we felt a little tired after wearing them for an extended period.