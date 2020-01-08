Best treadmill offers to exercise at home in the new year

Loading...

It’s good to start with good intentions, but consistent follow-up is the key to sticking to your plan to get in shape this year. Treadmills are by far the most popular fitness equipment for cardiovascular workouts, but the price tags can rise faster than a StairMaster. The best news is that the days are over when high-quality treadmills were too expensive for home use. Now you can find home treadmills full of features that were previously limited to gyms and fitness clubs. The average person can add a treadmill to his home gym without breaking the bank.

Cardio training is an excellent way to combat excess poundage. CV exercises are essential components of the most extensive training regimes. Buying a treadmill for home use is a great way to participate in those much needed cardio sessions.

Running or running on a treadmill places less stress on the body than walking or running on a flat surface. Every time you take a step while running or walking outside on the sidewalk, concrete or dirt, your legs exert a lot of impact. This impact can ultimately lead to ankle, knee and even back problems. The softer surface of a treadmill reduces this impact and is therefore much easier for your joints and bones.

You can also check your heart rate and blood pressure with treadmills, making them safer for people suffering from these problems. Cardiologists use treadmills to diagnose heart problems because the body may not show any symptoms until it is under stress. Regular aerobic exercise, such as running on a treadmill, also improves blood circulation and helps lower blood pressure.

Treadmills are also an ideal way to control insulin levels and can be very beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. Because regular cardio exercises lower blood sugar levels, Type 2 diabetics can often benefit from a regime of daily training on the treadmill.

Many treadmills available today feature LED screens that display all sorts of valuable information. You can track your speed, distance, calories burned, incline and more. Many of them also have built-in heart rate monitors. With all this data you can follow your progress and set training goals for yourself. Many treadmill models are easy to fold to save space. Most newer treadmills also have quiet motors, so you don’t disturb your household while running.

We follow treadmill offers throughout the year. We update this selection several times a month, so check back regularly to view the latest offers for treadmills.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors