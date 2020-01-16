Best toner - the most underrated beauty product

Sometimes it seems almost impossible to fight skin problems. You can apply your best moisturizer for dry skin and use matifying lotions to soak up the excess oil, but unless you start your skin care routine correctly, all of that is null and void. Enter the best toner, which will not only help rebalance your skin, but leave it glowing.

To learn more about the most underrated beauty product, we asked consultant dermatologist Anjali Mahto of Cadogan Clinic to further disclose.

What is face toner?

A facial toner essentially completes your cleaning routine. It removes all final traces of dirt, pollution and makeup.

What are the benefits of using toner?

“Toners have become more popular over the years and are ideal for your skin care routine,” says Dr. Mahto. “They can be used to cleanse your skin, remove excess oil and reduce pore size. They are also good for removing makeup and balancing the skin. They are particularly useful for skin prone to acne. “

Because they are packed with additional skin care benefits, such as moisturizing and soothing ingredients, while cleansing tonics also refine pores, giving your complexion a more even complexion. They also balance the pH of your skin. Due to the alkaline nature of soap and most of the best facial cleansers, the pH balance of our skin is upset. This makes your skin work overtime to try to rebalance it, which can lead to excess oil. The use of a toner stops this in its tracks.

They can also be a great moisturizer, even if you already have an arsenal of the best moisturizers. Toners these days have humectant properties, which means they help bind moisture to the skin.

Are there specific ingredients you should look for in a toner?

“I would recommend ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E and zinc and glycolic acid.”

The key to finding the right product for you is to identify your skin type and your main skin needs. Oily and stain-prone skin will benefit from exfoliating and balancing toners, while dry or combination skin will need moisturizing and hydrating properties. And if you have sensitive skin, look for added ingredients like aloe vera, which soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.

If you are concerned that a toner may dry your skin, be sure to choose an alcohol-free formula. Likewise, excessively oily skin can benefit from the drying effects of a natural alcoholic ingredient. Scroll down to find the best toner for your skin type.

The best toner for oily skin

Ren Clarimatte Clarifying Toner, £ 18, Fabled

Oily skin and large pores are massive pain in the ass. But if you use clarifying toner, you can control them. This removes excess dirt and dead skin cells for deep cleansing and helps maintain lighter skin.

Best toner for acne prone skin



La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution, £ 12.50, Lookfantastic



With glycolic acid and salicylic acid working together, this drug formula penetrates directly into the pores to break down dirt, bacteria and dead skin, treat acne and keep it from coming back. The entire Effaclar range is appreciated by people with acne-prone skin for its ability to calm and lighten a congested complexion.

The best toner for dry skin

Beauty Pie Japanfusion Hydra Prep Lotion, £ 7.02 for members, beautypie.com

Described as a “school of preparation for a strong magnet for your moisturizer,” the Beauty Pie Hydra Prep lotion does exactly what it says on the tin, preparing your skin for optimal hydration. Citrus antioxidants and grape extracts improve your skin’s hydration, while Pombo yeast extract soothes stressed skin. Your skin immediately becomes softer and more silky once you have applied this lotion.

