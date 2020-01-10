Best times to book flights in 2020

Loading...

Photo: William Perugini (Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for a good price on a flight, it’s a hell of a lot of advice on when to pull the trigger given the daily and even hourly price changes on booking sites. Fortunately, data analysts from Hopper, a travel app, recently checked a few billion airfares in 2019 to find some of the best times to book pre-holiday flights this year.

For example, if you’re planning a Memorial Day in advance, Hopper recommends booking four weeks in advance (or the week of April 27th) to find some of the cheapest rates. If you’re wondering when to book a Thanksgiving trip home, the best time to find flights is around the last week of October.

Booking a future trip in January isn’t a bad idea either. According to the report, Hopper estimates that airfares will remain relatively low this month – and will increase from February and June to meet spring and summer demand. In other words, if you’re not ready to wait and finish your plans, booking a trip is probably not a bad idea.

Additional data from the report courtesy of Hopper:

For Easter trips, book at least six weeks in advance (or the week of Sunday, March 1st).

Book at least four weeks in advance for the fourth of July (or the week of Saturday, June 6th).

Book at least five weeks in advance for Labor Day (or the week of Monday, August 3rd).

Book for Christmas at least eight weeks in advance (or the week of Friday, October 30).

The rest of the report details can be found on the Hopper website. You will also find suggestions on how to do good business in hotels. For this reason, while we’re at it, it’s important to make sure your booking is made before you drive to the airport. We learned this the hard way.

