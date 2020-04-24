Best telepresence robots for business in 2020: Double Robotics, Ohmni Labs, Meeting Owl and more

How can remote workers be introduced to your organization? How can companies overcome the limitations of video conferencing and enable a level of communication and collaboration that is close to on-site interaction?

Telepresence robots have been on the scene for a good decade for a decade, although as global disorders reshape work and reorientation attitudes toward remote participation, technology may end up coming out of the your niche user base and move to the mainstream. The timing is fortuitous: the market is ripe enough for consumers to have options for defining features and price point. As companies shrink physical locations and revalue their policies toward distributed workforces, telepresence offers technological advantages and benefits in collaboration that some employers and workers will enjoy.

The current telepresence line reflects the range of use cases and end users planned out there, including a good handful of models designed for specific fields and workflows, as well as others that fit organizations of any size. .

These are our options for the best telepresence robots out there right now.

Better telepresence for small businesses that already use iPads

Dual Robotics has been one of the few telepresence robotics companies to offer lower priced models focused on basic functionality: easy-to-use mobile video conferencing. Renowned as an iPad, the Double 2 did something very important for technology, giving consumers a pleasant entry into the world of telepresence that required neither a massive capital expenditure nor a master’s degree in robotics.

Although it is now being replaced by its predecessor (see below), the Double 2 is still a huge value, especially if your organization already uses iPads or has a computer department.

A wide-angle lens, motorized height control to satisfy your coworkers at eye level, and automatic stabilization and parking make this bare-bones telepresence model easy to use.

Double continues to sell the Double 2 to Amazon and third-party suppliers for $ 2,749.

Better budget telepresence

In the battle for a truly low-cost robotic telepresence, Ohmni Labs has been giving twice as much money to the rival.

With less than $ 2,200, the Ohmni Supercam weighs just £ 20 and folds, meaning it can be taken anywhere, but still handles all the functionality you need in a telepresence robot. It has low latency wide angle transmission in HD + resolution and full resolution real-time zoom to read whiteboards or see excellent details with full 4K UHD detail.

A dedicated wide-angle navigation camera allows you to see around the Ohmni base while driving, which you can do remotely from any standard device. The unit offers a bright 10.1-inch screen and a built-in Jabra speaker for great audio. It doesn’t have automatic up and down like double, but the robot can move its head to one side for natural interactions.

Ohmni Labs is also reflecting on who can use the device, which has dual-band Wi-Fi radio with full 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz support and background scanning and roaming optimized for large spaces. Full 802.1x support means it should be easy to run on business or school networks.

The best hit for your price

When Double 2 used a tablet screen, Double 3 replaced the iPad with a fully integrated solution using an Nvidia Jetson TX2 GPU, two Intel RealSense depth sensors, two high-resolution cameras, and an array of beam-shaped microphones. . Instead of the iPad, there’s an integrated display and new feature sets, including AR overlays, that really increase the functionality and feature set of the Dual.

Some of these features include a new click-to-drive interface, obstacle avoidance, and pan / tilt / zoom video, all of which contribute to a fully immersive remote experience that is still intuitive to use. Perhaps the biggest feature update is the addition of mixed reality overlays.

In the mixed reality version of Double, 3D virtual objects are added to the video stream to appear as if they were in the real world. Virtual objects include useful waypoints to make your video more informative while browsing.

The Double 3 with charging dock has $ 3,999. If you already have a Double 2, you can upgrade your current device with a Double 3 header for $ 1,999.

Better telepresence in high-end corporate environments and hospitality

With the Ava Telepresence robot, remote users can easily and safely navigate large workspaces, event spaces, and commercial spaces with a business-grade video conferencing system designed to interact with locals.

Unlike lower priced models, the robot offers intelligent, autonomous navigation. Remote users simply specify a destination and Ava automatically moves to the desired location avoiding obstacles. The technology is simple: the robot uses advanced maps to learn the local environment and create a realistic map of the area, which allows you to navigate with a single button. Avoiding obstacles that we are accustomed to seeing in autonomous mobile robots in fields such as logistics and realization allows Ava to navigate around people and prevent them from falling down the stairs.

Perhaps Ava’s biggest selling point is its factor. It is an elegant unit, making it ideal for applications in customer-oriented offices and sectors such as the hospitality industry.

It is also safe. Enterprise-level integrated security (including encryption, secure HTTPS management, password protection) means Ava adapts well to a corporate IT infrastructure.

Best telecommunications cart for healthcare

This is a niche product for the healthcare market, albeit extremely flexible and could be a good choice for several related fields. As doctors increasingly embrace telemedicine to mitigate exposure risks, it’s a good time to sell telecommunications to doctors ’offices and hospitals, and Ergotron has been at stake for a while.

Based on an open architecture that allows the cart to integrate most standard communications equipment, this high-end telecommunications console is not technically a robot but a rolling ergonomic cart designed for patient consultations.

Designed with customization in mind, it can be configured with network-compatible devices and systems already used by a hospital.

Best desktop video conferencing

Meeting Owl is a 360-degree video and audio conferencing system that automatically focuses on the people talking in the room. It does not move, so it is not a robot by most definitions, but its autonomous functionality makes it an excellent and highly affordable table system for individuals and teams that collaborate systematically and collaboratively. · Work remotely.

Meeting Owl uses an array of eight microphones to pick up sound and block the speaker. Remote viewers at the other end get a panoramic view of all meeting attendees and a close-up view of the current speaker.

The system comes in original and Pro versions. The Pro version enhances the 720p image of the Meeting Owl and increases the audio pickup range from 12 feet to 18 feet, which is especially useful for larger computers or any collaboration with a whiteboard.

The system integrates with all major video conferencing services so that usability is easy. The original retails for $ 799 and the Pro version retails for $ 999.

Better telepresence for education

Kubi is a cheap robotic support base for tablets that allows you to increase the teleconferencing experience with which the movement is achieved.

During the video conference, the remote participant can direct the crib to look around a room. “Kubi” means “neck” in Japanese.

This makes it a particularly useful device for computer environments where a participant is remote. The remote worker sits on a laptop or desk, but is able to look around the room to interact with speakers, which the device’s developers say enhances the interactive experience.

An improved audio kit and a secure anchor adaptation to keep the tablets secured at the base make them good choices for educational environments where students should include towards larger classroom settings and participate in conversations, but they won’t necessarily have to move around the classroom.

Best telepresence for conferences and big events

Any technology user or a continuing technology industry is familiar with the sight of telepresence robots moving through the floors of the conference room, as virtual assistants make light at a distance.

Beam is comfortable in offices and is used by some of the largest companies in the world, but this Adaptables Technologies robot really shines in conference environments, where it’s agile enough to bounce from keys to shots to hallway lobby .

Beam has four wheels (the professional version has 5 for greater stability and maneuverability) and wide-angle navigation cameras. The entire ecosystem was built at home, which means participants must use the Beam app.

The advantage is security, which is better in class. Using industry standard technology such as TLS / SSL, AES-256 and HMAC-SHA1, Beam encrypts all communication traveling through our system to ensure that your calls are private and secure.

Best telemedicine device for healthcare

VGo’s parent, Vecna, knows the healthcare industry, so it makes sense that the company has developed a telepresence robot that allows healthcare providers to offer low-cost services and virtually improved care quality.

Telemedicine is certainly a time when providers describe ways to reduce face-to-face visits, but the robot has also been used to allow home students to almost go to school.

Using the VGo application on a PC or Mac, a person connected to the Internet located anywhere connects to a VGo on a remote device. VGo can be shared by a set of people or dedicated to a single person using standard web accounts and permission settings maintained by the administrator.

VGo is lightweight, contributing to its excellent battery life, which is best in class at 12 hours. This makes it ideal for clinical and hospital settings.

Telepresence lawyer

Offices are coming up with telepresence solutions for remote workers and the recent health crisis has allowed the transition to distributed workforces in hypermarkets. Teachers and school administrators are also adopting distance learning, which in the short term can lower infection rates, but in the long term it can be a way to maximize limited resources while providing services. necessary to students.

Markets and markets estimate that the global telepresence market will be more than $ 300 million by 2023, although market research does not take into account the rapid adoption of remote work due to COVID-19 or the long-expected effects term of overall stay at home. experiment on attitudes toward remote work. Since the pandemic, many companies can adopt a partially distributed workforce, which is a huge opportunity for developers of telepresence and video conferencing systems.

For workers, employers, and IT professionals who want to defend telepresence systems, the most important strategy is to deliver the collaborative benefits of technology and have an implementation plan. The robots in the staff have a long-lasting stigma. Combined with persistent resistance to remote work situations, existing biases on the part of employers or employees could stop adopting a proposal of dead telepresence in their tracks.

But advocating for telepresence as a way to maximize collaboration and approximate the productive magic that occurs in unstructured interactions in hallways and face-to-face chats can help mitigate concerns. As we can explain that most telepresence systems are ready for output with intuitive user interfaces. The technology is carefully designed so you don’t need extensive training to use it. After all, most humans do not need training to have natural interactions in person.

What to look for to evaluate telepresence robots

The biggest questions to ask are who can use a telepresence solution and in what parameters. If you just want to improve your video conferencing without spending a lot of money or implementing new processes and protocols, solutions like Meeting Owl or Kubi would be the best places to start.

However, for those who want to take on the dynamic features offered by a mobile robot, consider whether your environment is customer-oriented. A sliding robot like Ava makes a great impression, even though it comes at a price.

For most SMEs, Double or Ohmni models are likely to be smart bets. They are relatively inexpensive and provide a perfect user interface. A company can contact a shared robot to easily start and expand needs.

After all, once a remote employee manages to get a doppelgänger robot, other people are likely to want them too.