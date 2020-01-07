Best-tech deals save $ 10 on the fast wireless charger for iPhones and Galaxy phones

Loading...

Today’s Dealmaster offers some great deals on wireless chargers, which feature a $ 10 off RAVPower RP-PC058 charger with an on-page coupon on Amazon. Although we haven’t specifically tested this model, it’s essentially an updated version of the top model in our wireless charger buying guide: it has a similarly stable and efficient design and supports both 10W charging for Samsung Galaxy Phones and charging with 7.5 W for iPhones A power supply is also included in the scope of delivery. The biggest difference advertised is that this model provides formal support for Apple’s AirPods wireless charger. At $ 17, it’s the cheapest price on Amazon.

If you’d rather use a wireless charging stand than a flat pad, consider the Anker PowerWave stand, which we recommend in our guide. When paying, you will receive a $ 5 discount on Amazon using the code “AKA25241”. This device only supports 5W charging for iPhones and comes without a power adapter, but may be more convenient if you want to take a look at a desk. Today’s discount is $ 12.

If you prefer charging your phone the old-fashioned (and technically faster) way, we also have deals on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, gaming headsets and mice, internal SSDs, and more. Check out the full list below.

Note: Ars Technica can receive compensation for sales from links to this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 offers of the day

RAVPower RP-PC058 Qi wireless charger + Quick Charge 3.0 adapter – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone for $ 16.99 at Amazon ( Clip $ 10 coupon – usually $ 26.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 26.99). Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $ 79.99 on Amazon (usually $ 99.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 99.99). Cooler Master MH-752 wired 7.1 gaming headset for $ 69.99 on Amazon (usually $ 89.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 89.99). CalDigit TS3 Plus Dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 85W charging, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C for $ 249.95 at Apple (usually $ 309.99).

at Apple (usually $ 309.99). Samsung 860 EVO (1 TB) M.2 SATA internal SSD for $ 119 on Amazon (usually $ 167.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 167.99). Sony PlayStation Plus 12 months membership for $ 44.99 at Walmart and Amazon (typically $ 59.99).

at Walmart and Amazon (typically $ 59.99). Titanfall 2 (PC, digital code) for $ 4.99 on Amazon (usually $ 19.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 19.99). Aukey CB-C64 USB-C Hub – 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 for $ 10.99 at Amazon ( Clip $ 2 coupon – usually $ 14.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 14.99). Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for $ 99.95 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Razer DeathAdder Elite wired gaming mouse for $ 29.99 on Amazon (usually $ 44.99).

Offers for laptops and desktops

Lenovo ThinkPad E490s Laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 14-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 674.50 at Lenovo (usually $ 850).

at Lenovo (usually $ 850). HP Specter x360 13T Laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 729.99 at HP (typically $ 899.99).

at HP (typically $ 899.99). 27-inch gaming monitor Dell S2716DGR – 2560 x 1440, 144 Hz, TN, G-Sync for $ 299.99 on Google Shopping (usually $ 599.99).

on Google Shopping (usually $ 599.99). 27-inch monitor Dell UltraSharp U2717D – 2560 x 1440, 60 Hz, IPS for $ 269.99 at Dell (typically $ 299.99).

at Dell (typically $ 299.99). Samsung 860 EVO (1 TB) M.2 SATA internal SSD for $ 119 on Amazon (usually $ 167.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 167.99). 2.5-inch SATA SSHD from Seagate FireCuda Gaming (2 TB) for $ 59.99 on Amazon (usually $ 84.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 84.99). CalDigit TS3 Plus Dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 85W charging, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C for $ 249.95 at Apple (usually $ 309.99).

Gaming deals

Electronics deals

10.2 inch Apple iPad (128 GB) for $ 359.99 Best Buy (typically $ 429).

Best Buy (typically $ 429). Beats Powerbeats Pro real wireless earbuds for $ 199.95 on Amazon (usually $ 249.95).

on Amazon (usually $ 249.95). Bose SoundLink Color II portable bluetooth speaker for $ 99 at Walmart and Amazon (usually $ 129).

at Walmart and Amazon (usually $ 129). Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for $ 99.95 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset for $ 149 on Amazon (usually $ 199).

on Amazon (usually $ 199). DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal with camera – 4K / 60fps, 12MP, f / 2.0 for $ 307 on Amazon (usually $ 349.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 349.99). JBL Link View Smart Display / Speakers – Google Assistant for $ 99.99 Best Buy (typically $ 299.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 299.99). Eufy RoboVac 30 robot vacuum cleaner for $ 152.99 on Amazon (usually $ 269.99).

Accessories and other offers

RAVPower RP-PC058 Qi Wireless Charger + Quick Charge 3.0 Charger – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone for $ 16.99 at Amazon ( Clip $ 10 coupon – usually $ 26.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 26.99). Anker PowerWave Pad Qi wireless charger – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone, no power adapter for $ 8.49 at Amazon (use code: AKA25313 – usually $ 11.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 11.99). Anker PowerWave Stand Qi charging station – 10W Galaxy / 5W iPhone, no power supply for $ 11.99 at Amazon (use code: AKA25241 – usually $ 16.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 16.99). Logitech Crayon Stylus for iPad for $ 50.99 on Amazon (usually $ 59.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 59.99). Aukey CB-C64 USB-C Hub – 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 for $ 10.99 at Amazon (Clip $ 2 coupon – usually $ 14.99).