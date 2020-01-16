Best streaming services with live TV for cable cutters in 2020

Cable is too expensive. Vendors like Cox, Xfinity, and Optimum offer basic packages for $ 50 to $ 70 a month, but these prices can go up with hidden fees.

And even though replacing cables is easier than ever, many streaming services with live TV became more expensive in 2019 while one broke down completely. For 2020 we will tell you how the cable alternatives have changed and which are suitable for you.

The sling has the cheapest starting price.

Image: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

Sling has been the best offer in the online cable sector for some time. It’s a little cheaper than the others because it offers blue and orange service tiers with different channel choices. Both have a lot to like, but you won’t get everything you want with just one, especially if you’re a sports fan.

Unfortunately it is not as cheap as it used to be. Sling closed in 2019 by announcing a $ 5 a month price hike across all service levels. This means that blue and orange each cost $ 30 a month, while the combined blue + orange option now costs $ 45 a month. The price hike added 10 hours of cloud DVR to be fair.

It’s still a decent deal compared to some of the others on this list, but it sneaks into the area of ​​cable prices.

Nevertheless, Blue + Orange offers a solid selection of well-known television stations. News freaks can find their solutions on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, while sports fans will love the presence of ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and more. The only problem is that local partners like CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC are limited to “select markets” at Sling, if they are available at all.

You can always get them with a cheap antenna, but still.

Hulu with live TV

Aside from the lack of NFL Network, the range of sports in Hulu is quite extensive.

If you’re willing to pay a little more, Hulu with live TV may be an enticing package. You get 60 channels (including local partners) as well as Hulu’s extensive streaming library, which includes older shows like Frasier and King of the Hill.

Here’s the sad part: Hulu with live TV also raised its price last year. It now costs $ 55 a month, with no premium add-ons like HBO and Showtime. That’s $ 9 to $ 15 a month in addition to the $ 55 you pay for basic service. If you subscribe to each premium channel, your monthly bill will be $ 100.

At this point, you may want to find out what local cable companies offer as it is quite expensive. Nevertheless, 60 live TV channels with access to Hulu, Showtime, HBO, Starz and Cinemax are definitely plenty of chewable content.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is fine.

Image: Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Of course, Google has its fingers in the cable alternative cake. At the beginning of 2020, YouTube TV is at the perfect interface of prices, content and functions. It’s not the cheapest or most expensive option, but you get a decent value for what you pay for.

The kicker is that you have to pay more than a year ago. YouTube TV rose from a monthly fee of $ 40 to $ 50 last year, which makes it a little less attractive. You still get more than 70 channels, including local networks and almost all sports channels, as well as unlimited DVR storage.

At $ 40 that would be a bargain. At $ 50, it’s just a pretty good value. The nice thing is that this is the only plan. You can add a few premium networks like Starz or Showtime for extra money, but for the most part, with $ 50, you get everything you need. One final note: it doesn’t look like HBO is even integrated into YouTube TV. So you need another way to see this if you go that route.

AT&T TV now

I mean, yes, AT&T TV definitely exists now.

PICTURED: ALASTAIR PIKE / AFP via Getty Images

If you want fewer channels for more money, AT&T is the place for you. The artist, formerly known as DirecTV Now, has been renamed AT&T TV Now and starts for more than 45 channels at $ 65 a month.

I wasn’t joking. In the simplest phase, you get fewer channels and spend more money than the options already discussed. You get the news channels, some local partners, ESPN, FS1 and many other cable channels like TBS and Comedy Central. Aside from ESPN and FS1, sports coverage is pretty low.

You can spend $ 80 a month on more sports and entertainment channels, but that’s probably out of the question if you’re looking for a cable alternative. The only real selling point for AT&T Now is that the primary level already includes HBO for free, while the $ 80 level also includes Cinemax.

fuboTV

fuboTV is a little sportier than the rest.

Image: hisense / fubotv / canva

Most of these services include the basics and some have almost everything, but it is rare to find a service that fully meets the needs of sports fans.

The idea behind fuboTV is to appeal to sports fans, since the basic package of $ 55 per month includes FS1, NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Big Ten Network and other sports channels that you usually have to pay extra for. You get a total of 109 channels in this package, with the option to use up to 175 channels for $ 80 a month.

You also get 30 hours of cloud DVR with the basic package and 500 hours with the more expensive version. All of this has only one important limitation: fuboTV does not have ESPN networks in any of its packages. In case you are not aware, ESPN is a pretty important source of sports reporting. It is not ideal if it is not offered in a streaming service for sports fans.

Still, $ 55 a month for more than 100 channels and a decent amount of cloud DVR isn’t the worst deal in the world.

RIP, PlayStation Vue

REST IN PEACE

As mentioned earlier, 2019 brought a lot of price and feature changes to the major streaming cable alternatives. Unfortunately, it also ended one of the bigger names in the game. PlayStation Vue will shutdown on January 30th.

Sony’s official Vue website / digital epitaph recommends YouTube TV as an alternative. We let you decide which option is best for you. However, we hope that this list will help you understand how many options you have and how imperfect they all are.

