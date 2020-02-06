Best staples for men’s clothing that I wish my husband would wear

Let me start by saying that I think my husband is great. Fantastic even! He is brilliant, handsome, friendly and should probably have his own special Netflix standup. But I would lie if I said I wasn’t fantasizing about an alternative reality in which his wardrobe consisted of all the coolest staples for men’s clothing that I see on my Instagram Explore page. His current case is entirely based on band t-shirts he has had since the inauguration of Warped Tour, and torn jeans that reveal the kind of boxers he is wearing that day, if you look hard enough.

Again, although none of these things distract me from his incredible qualities that made me fall in love with him in the first place * awww *, I often think about buying him trendy but timeless staples for men’s clothing that are so versatile and sophisticated that I have them completely steal for myself.

Riviera shirt with short sleeves, Chambray blue

There is something about a shirt with short sleeves on a man who is buttoned all the way up so I want to rip it right away (so I can borrow it of course). The textured, pepper and salt hue has more character and depth than a monochrome shirt, with an equal balance of both gray and blue tones that match the type of trousers he has on hand that is not covered with stains.

Everlane Performance Chino, Ocher

We go to many metal concerts and festivals, so his wardrobe is mostly black. I wouldn’t be angry if he introduced a little bit of sunshine into his wardrobe with these golden, form-fitting chinos that, like animal prints, are the new neutral ones. As part of the Uniform collection from Everlane with 12 wardrobe basics that work for most occasions, these pants may not be suitable for a moshpit, but they are certainly resistant to impact. Hey, at least the color would cover all those stains of honey Dijon!

Ludlow slim-fit blazer with golden buttons

Lord, give my husband the confidence to wear a blazer somewhere that is not a wedding. I am completely frightened of looking like he owns a yacht, but I keep telling him that polished dressing does not automatically make him a bastard. Navy blue (with mandatory gold hardware) is a great transition color away from black. Because “black and blue should never be seen together unless they are in the washing machine,” it will force him to shun his torn black jeans in favor of the aforementioned ~ ocher.

SUPIMA cotton sweater with hood

Because it’s important for my husband to maintain his sense of freedom of choice and identity during my mid-wedding crisis, this body-hugging sweater is close enough to its original style to make him feel himself, while being tailor-made is cut enough to fit under a slim fit jacket or combined with tailored pants. The hood can help dress up an outfit in which he would feel differently like a five-year-old dressed in a trench coat wearing a monocle (he does not yet have a monocle … yet).

Joe’s Camo Drop Yoke Camo sweatpants

I won’t bore you with the details, but my husband got deep in mourning when his friends drunk tore his favorite cargo shorts drunk on wires. Because we can only wear shorts here in Montreal, Canada for a few months of the year, it makes much more sense from a financial and space-saving perspective to invest in the same shorts in the form of pants. Joggers are a cool way to take advantage of the benefits of a cargo pants with their elastic ankle and waist bands, while still being stylish enough to combine with his favorite leather jacket.

Dr. Martens 2976 Winter-grip boots

A scientific study that I have fully made up shows that my husband and I would actually be on time for events if it didn’t take him 45 minutes to put on his boots. They are the type of boots that would survive the apocalypse or a bear fight. Like, honey, you create snow. Relax. These ankle boots are not only handy to put on and take off, but they are also salt-resistant, lined with fleece and equipped with grooved cleats for grip when our sidewalk decides to turn into an ice rink. It also doesn’t hurt that the chocolate-brown leather looks worn in a refined way. 10/10 I think he would benefit aesthetically and logistically from this.

Rag & Bone Tomlin Fit 2 checked Oxford sport shirt for men

This reliable, no BS shirt has it all. It has a subtle enough checkered print to not intimidate the rest of the torn band shirts in its closet, but it is sufficiently equipped to belong under a sports jacket. I see the emerald green color that brings out his deep brown eyes and works to inspire optimism in the winter and on-brand outdoor features in the summer. Conveniently, the hem of the shirt is slightly longer than the traditional shirt, which is great when his boxers decide to make a surprising appearance.

