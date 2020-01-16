Best Soundbar deals for January 2020: Polk Audio, Samsung and Vizio

We’ve completed the best soundbar deals, including everything from stand-alone sound bars to complete home-theater-in-a-box bundles from leading manufacturers such as Sonos and Yamaha, so you don’t have to chase the internet everywhere to chase them down – and with prices from $ 50 and up to $ 400, there is definitely something for everyone.

The best soundbar deals of today

TCL Alto Soundbar – $ 50 ($ 30 discount)

($ 30 discount) Yamaha YAS-108 Soundbar with built-in subwoofer – $ 160 ($ 40 discount)

($ 40 discount) LG SKM6Y Soundbar with wireless subwoofer – $ 200 ($ 180 discount)

($ 180 discount) Polk MagniFi Mini soundbar with wireless subwoofer – $ 210 ($ 90 discount)

($ 90 discount) Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar – $ 400 ($ 300 discount)

How to choose a soundbar

There are a few key features that you want to keep an eye on when looking for the soundbar of your dreams – unless you study our best soundbar deals for December. This is because we have done all the hard work for you and ensure that all the bars that we have selected have all the tools you need to create an immersive viewing experience at home.

That said, there are some sound bars that bundle functions that are not necessarily required, but can be a welcome addition to your entertainment setup. For example, the SmartCast bars from Vizio have a Chromecast Audio built in, which opens the door to a Sonos-like multi-room music streaming experience with support for both Google Play Music and Spotify straight out of the box.

It is also worth checking the soundbar you are watching, has an HDMI slot on board (all the functions that we have recommended), because it supports much more audio formats than a standard optical cable, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS: X. You will want at least one if you hope to make the home cinema that rules all home theaters – or something close by.

And if you are just starting to refurbish your home entertainment setup and have not yet invested in one, you will probably benefit from a soundbar that comes with a subwoofer in the box. Fortunately, almost all bars on the market can be purchased as part of a bundle with a wireless subwoofer, so you don’t have to look far for this.

Anyway, for anyone looking for a soundbar the core functions are: HDMI with support for either a Dolby or DTS format (or both), and a subwoofer if you want to add a kick to the floor.

