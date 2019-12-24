Best selling smartphone every quarter this year was iPhone XR

Loading...

The iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in Q3 2019, meaning it is the best-selling model every quarter this year so far, according to Counterpoint Research.

The launch midway through Q4 2018 meant that that quarter was not at the top of the lists, but since then it has comfortably defeated the basic iPhone 11 model …

The company said the iPhone 11 achieved 5th place in its own launch quarters.

According to Market Pulse from Counterpoint Research, the iPhone XR was the best-selling model worldwide in Q3 2019, with a market share of 3%. With the exception of the launch quarter in September 2018, the iPhone XR has been the best-selling model worldwide every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2018. best-selling model for Apple in all regions. Apple has also adjusted the price of the iPhone XR in China and various other markets, keeping demand strong during the quarter. The iPhone 11 also debuted in the top 10 within the launching quarter.

The top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 consisted of two iPhones, three low-end Samsung models and a mix of Chinese brands:

iPhone XR

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A50

Oppo A9

iPhone 11

Oppo A5s

Samsung Galaxy A20

Oppo A5

Xiaomi Redmi A7

Huawei P30

Although Samsung seemed to have pushed buyers through its range, the reality was that it simply lowered the prices of its former mid-range A-series models to become the new low-end phones.

Samsung had 3 models in the top 10, all from the A series. Samsung stopped the J series and brought the A series to lower price levels. A series had a more premium perception than the J series. The new devices came with competitive specifications and design features, an affordable price and the strong brand perception of Samsung (especially in the middle segment), which offered an excellent value proposition to consumers. This was also strategically in line with the global trade-in trend. The A series has also received some share from HONOR. However, there were no Samsung flagships in the top 10 list.

The single show of Xiaomi in the top ten was due to India.

Xiaomi had Redmi 7A in the top 10. This was driven by India, which contributed to more than half of the total sales of the model during the quarter.

