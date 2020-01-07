Best Scenic Train Rides in All States

Loading...

Alabama: Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Located just south of Birmingham, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum offers many options for the whole family, including Calera & Shelby Saturday Train Ride an hour roaming the beautiful forests of Shelby County and events tailored to children like the Pumpkin Patch Express and the Santa Claus special.

Alaska: Denali Star Train of the Alaska Railroad

Enjoy a visit to Alaska via the Denali Star Train Alaska Railroad, a 12 hour trip from Anchorage to Fairbanks. On a clear day you a complete view of the eponymous train Monument Mountain Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), which is the highest peak in North America.

Arizona: Grand Canyon Railway

The Grand Canyon Railway offers a train ride of 65 miles, 2 hours and 15 minutes along the edge of the Colorado Plateau, at an altitude of 5000 feet. Remember to ask about the popular Polar Express Train Ride of the company, offered during the holiday season.

Arkansas: Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway

Railway Eureka Springs & North Arkansas is open from April to October and travel along the Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad. In November, the railway offers a unique experience with its distinct season Saturday excursion trains. Take a meal in the dining car Eurekan 1920s and see the autumn leaves.

Colorado: Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum

It doesn’t get much rougher and rowdy than that. Imagine you are a nineteenth century cowboy and try the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Choose the excursion Cascade Canyon and driving a locomotive coal that runs along 45 miles of track originally built in 1882. The view of the Animas River is unbeatable.

Connecticut: Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Traveling by land and sea on a memorable trip that the whole family will love. Essex Steam Train & Riverboat offers a two-hour stroll and a half includes a walk of 12 miles on a steam locomotive through the Connecticut River Valley. Then board the riverboat Becky Thatcher and slide style along the Connecticut River.

Delaware: Wilmington and Western Railroad

You may feel like you’ve traveled a machine to travel back in time when you board a train to Wilmington and Western Railroad. Choose the historic mountain. Cuba Meteor crossing the valley of the red clay of Delaware and have a picnic on the Flyer Hockessin, which runs the entire length of the line of 17 miles.

Florida: Florida Railroad Museum

Soak up palm trees and lush vegetation while enjoying a round trip of 21 kilometers in a diesel train through the Florida Railroad Museum. Do not miss the fun events of the museum, like the Wild West train robbery or the North Pole Express.

Hawaii: Kauai Plantation Railway

Now it’s a unique way to see Hawaii! Book a tour with Kauai Plantation Railway and you walk along the jungle across farmland in a reproduction process of the period of King Kalakaua. The conductor will stop during the trip to allow passengers to walk through a rainforest and to pick their own tropical fruits.

Idaho: Thunder Mountain Line

As the only scenic train ride from Idaho, you will be amazed by the scenery while traveling along the Payette River National Forest Boise. For a unique experience of its kind, book the package “Raft and Rails” in which participants take an hour and a half going to the rapids of the Payette. Get ready for a thrilling rafting adventure!

Illinois: Illinois Railway Museum

Your kids will love to see all the cool exposed to the Illinois Railway Museum trains. This huge place houses the largest collection of historic railway equipment in North America. After all this history, hit the rails for a 45 minute ride in a train of old.

Indiana: Whitewater Valley Railroad

The Whitewater Valley Railroad in Connersville, Indiana, takes visitors to Metamora, channel city restored a flour mill, a boat channel pulled by horses, shops, restaurants and more.

Iowa: Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad

Amid quiet cornfields of Iowa, you will find an authentic railway providing a myriad of events and excursions. The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad offers trips in cars of the 1920s through a picturesque valley, and they also train for dinner and picnic.

Kansas: Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad

Explore the countryside of Kansas aboard a steam locomotive of Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. In addition to their regular passenger trains, the railway also offers train trips with red checkered tablecloths and classic white and tasty dishes.

Kentucky: Kentucky Railway Museum

New Haven, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Railway Museum, the oldest railway museum in the state. Admire the green fields and farmland from a locomotive or book a private tour in caboose. Here’s a great idea for a birthday party!

Louisiana: Amtrak Sunset Limited Tour

Start in the great city of New Orleans and discover equally magnificent scenery during a visit Amtrak’s Sunset Limited between Louisiana and California. You will discover the bayous, deserts and mountains during this unique journey.

Maine: Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum

This peaceful train ride of 35 minutes with the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company allows you to see the Portland splendor closely, walk along the eastern Casco Bay.

Maryland: Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

For a variety of excursions by train, look no further than the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Cumberland. They travel family oriented that include fall foliage experience and Christmas trains and they also offer a mystery train for the New Year’s Eve adults.

Massachusetts: Cape Cod Central Railroad

There is a good reason why this railway was presented in the show “Dining on the Train” Food Network. The Cape Cod Central Railroad specializes in exquisite adventures through the sand dunes, bog cranberry and sandy shores, while dining or listening to a narrator share the history of the region.

Michigan: Greenfield Village

Dearborn, Michigan, Greenfield Village is a destination for fans of Henry Ford (you can take a ride in a real Model T!) And lovers train. The historic attraction offers trips on the railway Weiser where you will be fired by one of the oldest existing steam engines.

Minnesota: North Shore Scenic Railroad

It is one of the best ways to see Lake Superior. While a walk along the lake is pleasant, a train ride to the North Shore Scenic Railroad Duluth is even better. During the summer, board the Zephyr Duluth to enjoy the view of Lake Superior and Lester River.

Missouri: Branson Scenic Railway

You will be amazed by the size of the Ozarks when you make a turn with the Branson Scenic Railway. After crossing Branson, the route goes down in Arkansas and you can choose a regular tour or having dinner.

Montana: Alder Gulch Railway

This train ride short but sweet with the railway Alder Gulch lasts only 15 minutes but well worth it. Between Virginia City and Nevada City, you will travel on the so-called “short line” and you will see towering pines and terrain of Montana.

Nebraska: Omaha Zoo Railway

The railway’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha is a real story of the little engine that could. You might imagine one of these small train sets that move in a zoo, but it is in its own category: it is a steam locomotive that rolls along a heritage railway and carries over 200,000 visitors per year. It’s a fun way to see the animals in the zoo.

Nevada Northern Railway Museum

Make the stop in a century-old train Nevada Northern Railway Museum and try a new way of stargazing. The museum offers a tour called the Great Basin Star Train which travels in a remote area of ​​the Steptoe Valley, famous for its pristine observing stars. There, local rangers installing telescopes and share their astronomical knowledge.

New Hampshire: Mount Washington Cog Railway

Open from late April to November, the rack railway of Mount Washington in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire offers a thrilling adventure by climbing to the top of 6288-foot Mount Washington. Once atop the three-mile track, you’ll be surrounded by mountain views while traveling through New Hampshire and Maine, as well as the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

New Jersey: Black River and Western Railroad

Make family memories with a ride on the Black River & Western Railroad of New Jersey. Climb aboard a steam locomotive and participate in themed walks such as tours North Pole Express and Pumpkin Junction.

New York: Adirondack Scenic Railroad

The hike in the Adirondacks is an experience breathtaking. If you prefer to see the peaks and pinnacles in the comfort of a train, you’re in luck. The path of Adirondack iron pan has two stations to choose from, and each offers different tours. Kids will love the Halloween Family Train and Train Beer and wine is for adults.

North Carolina: Railroad Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina offers two trips picturesque process that the whole family will surely adore. Drive along the river Nantahala during the tour of 4.5 hours in Nantahala Gorge, or take four-hour excursion on the Tuckasegee River to pass a place where the 1993 movie “The Fugitive” has been shot.

North Dakota: Magic City Express

It is a train ride that children will really enjoy. On a smaller version of a historic locomotive try a mile on the Magic City Express Minot Roosevelt around the park and then head to the Roosevelt Park Zoo next to see lions, tigers and bears – Oh my God!

Ohio: Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway offers several process options suitable for families. Whether you decide to take a tour in the fall foliage train of the company or in his train Santa during the holidays, the train rides along the Hocking River in Ohio promise some of the most picturesque views of Ohio.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Railway Museum

At the Museum of Oklahoma Railroad, your family will be a hike of 45 minutes in a touring coach pulled by a diesel locomotive period and explore the sights of Oklahoma City. Return to train excursions Halloween and Christmas train.

Oregon: Mount Hood Railroad

Mount Hood Railroad offers three tours seasonal train, perfect if you are looking for a new way to promote the adventurous family ties. Journey through the woods, orchards and vineyards aboard Parkdale tours from June to October, discover the rich colors of fall foliage in Portland, Oregon while traveling by special train fall autumn or enjoy an adventure the theme of the old west at the Western Train Robbery trip, which is offered from July to September.

Rhode Island: Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad

Newport & Narragansett Bay Railroad offers train trips for each family member. As you walk around the island of Aquidneck Rhode Island, you can savor gourmet cuisine aboard Grand Bellevue Dinner Train, see a new version of “A Christmas Carol” in the Dickens Holiday Dinner Theater Train or enjoy the fall in the Autumn Harvest Bistro Train.

South Carolina: South Carolina Railroad Museum

In South Carolina Railroad Museum, you can take a ride with the Rockton, Rion & Western Railroad and see the views of the idyllic countryside of South Carolina. Choose from the dining car with panoramic windows, a passenger car from 1952, a 1940 or an outdoor car caboose.

South Dakota: 1880 train

Nestled in the Black Hills, you can do as Wild Bill and make a trip authentically Western train. Hop on a train in 1880 and discover the history of the region through a guided two hour tour. These trips are offered by the Black Hills Central Railroad, the oldest railway excursion activity in the United States.

Tennessee Railroad the Tennessee Valley

It’s like the song “Chattanooga Choo Choo” had life! Glenn Miller would undoubtedly enjoyed a train ride through the Tennessee Valley Railroad in Chattanooga, where you will see the Tennessee landscape speed during the trip. The excursions each have a name like Missionary Ridge Local, Summerville Steam Special, Special Copperhill and Hiwassee Loop.

Texas: Texas State Railroad

Prepare to be transported back in time once aboard the wagon of Texas State Railroad 1920 Travel through Piney Woods in Texas while traveling four kilometers over four kilometers. For children, the Texas State Railroad sets up a pumpkin patch in the fall and offers a Polar Express ride, which begins in November.

Utah: Heber Valley Railroad

Climb aboard the steam engine vintage 1907 Heber Valley Railroad to admire breathtaking views of the Heber Valley and Provo Canyon in Utah. Make sure your children are looking for bald eagles, deer and elk along the 16 miles ride.

Vermont: Green Mountain Railroad

Vermont is certainly a beautiful state, and we believe the best way to see its beauty is to take a train Green Mountain Railroad. Based in Burlington, you can watch the waterfront sites and the fall foliage dinner train or popular tour “Cocktails on the Rails.”

Virginie: The Gypsy Express

Although it is not as grand as some train trips, we love all the same. The Gypsy Express mini-train in Staunton, Virginia, is just lovely and perfectly suited to small. Over the past 60 years, this train has delighted visitors with its hiking around Gypsy Hill Park. That may be the way most adorable in the process you have ever taken.

Wisconsin: Mid-Continent Railway Museum

Wisconsin’s Mecca for Trains, otherwise known as the Mid-Continent Railway Museum, is located in North Freedom and takes visitors through the beautiful Baraboo Hills. They have tours to almost all holidays, including Pumpkin Special, the Stars and Stripes and the Special Snow Train.

Wyoming: Terry Bison Ranch

This is a train journey experience like no other. In Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the Terry Bison Ranch, you’ll scream for the many on-site activities, such as horseback riding, homemade steakhouse dinners, and rides on their custom-made and small-scale trains. Take a bison train tour to see their ostriches, camels and of course, the bison, or choose a Sunday noon train for a good old-fashioned meal.

