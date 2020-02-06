Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals: save a lot on Samsung phones before the S20 arrives

About a year ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. They are expected to be updated on February 11 with the new Galaxy S20 (no, not the Galaxy S11). If you are looking for a new Samsung phone and want to save a little money on the road, consider buying one of the Galaxy S10 models from last year.

After all, they are still premium flagship devices – only now that they are being replaced are they cheaper than ever. ZDNet searched various offers from airlines and retailers and currently found some of the best Galaxy S10 offers.

$ 450 savings

Best Buy has given the Samsung Galaxy S10 (as well as the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus, if you prefer those handsets) a minimum of $ 300 with qualified activation through Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. If you want to save the most money, buy a basic model through Verizon. Your monthly payment spread over a 24-month subscription corresponds to a saving of $ 450 – regardless of which phone you buy.

$ 700 savings

Best Buy offers the 5G version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 (256 GB) for $ 25 per month when activated on Sprint. A $ 30 activation fee applies. Or you can pay $ 600 in advance. It still features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, wireless Qi charging technology and all-day battery life, as well as 5G connectivity. Keep in mind that it had a starting price of $ 1,300 when it was launched in 2019, so you save around $ 700.

$ 400 savings (with promotion code)

Our site site, CNET, worked with DailySteals to offer the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 (128 GB model) for just $ 500 with the promotional code CNETS10 applied at checkout. It is new, comes in a non-retail “bulk” package, and the one-year Samsung warranty still applies. This phone was originally sold for $ 900, so you save $ 400

Buy one get one for free (add a line)

T-Mobile sells the Galaxy S10 for free for you – if you buy a second phone and add a line through the US airline. You receive your savings via monthly invoice credits. You have to buy both phones on a qualifying line and then you receive the value of the second phone through 24 or 36 monthly invoice credits.

Free (on Sprint Flex for 18 months)

Sprint offers the Galaxy S10 for free. Technically, it is a leased telephone, because you have to get it with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, with which you cannot pay for the entire 18 months for a limited time. You can then return it after month 18 and upgrade to a new model or purchase (via a one-off payment or six monthly payments).

$ 150 savings

At Verizon you can add a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 + or Galaxy S10 5G with monthly device payments or at full sale price to your shopping cart and you will receive $ 24 in your account for 24 months. You can also add a Galaxy S10 series smartphone and a second S10 or Note 10 phone with monthly device payments to your shopping cart, and if one of these phones is a new phone line on a Verizon Unlimited subscription, you get $ 600 plus $ 150 credited to your account for longer than 24 months.

Up to $ 430 savings (refurbished)

If you don’t mind getting a refurbished phone, Amazon offers the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 for $ 469 each. These are second-hand devices that have been inspected and tested by Amazon. They come with a limited Samsung warranty in the US, plus a 90-day Amazon warranty. Given the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 launched at $ 750 and $ 900 in 2019, you will save around $ 280 and $ 430 respectively.

$ 150 savings (prepaid)

You can save $ 150 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 if you get the StraightTalk prepaid version. Walmart also works with Affirm financing, so you can purchase it through a monthly payment plan if you qualify. Walmart also offers similar deals with other prepaid providers. There are even other Samsung phones for sale through prepaid providers. The Galaxy S10 via StraightTalk, in particular, is $ 750, a decrease of $ 900.

