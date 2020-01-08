Best Roomba robot dust offers for January 2020

Loading...

Household tasks are endless and it is often impossible to stay on top. What about using a smart vacuum cleaner to keep your floors free of dirt, dust and debris? Robotic vacuum cleaners save you time and they often have built-in technology that allows them to clean more efficiently and thoroughly than you could – such as under beds and couches. If you are considering buying a robotic vacuum cleaner but have not done any research, a good place to start is iRobot, the leader in the robotic vacuum cleaner industry. The iRobot brand has a wide range of impressive vacuum cleaners in the Roomba line, with significant discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

From the introduction of the brand 16 years ago, iRobot these smart vacuum cleaners have sensors that are used to perform tasks that most generic vacuum cleaners cannot. iRobot vacuum cleaners work with a built-in computer in combination with the Roomba Open Interface. Many Roombas are Wi-Fi compatible and can all be operated via mobile apps. Although smart home appliances have recently been concerned about security, the Roomba CEO was quickly able to address corporate policies.

Every time you discover a problem, it’s always the best time to take action and there has never been a better time to buy a Roomba than now. Read on to discover the best available Roomba deals, along with a few budget-friendly Roomba alternatives from other brands.

The best Roomba deals

– $ 225

– $ 270

– $ 450

Roomba 980 – $ 940

– $ 199

Top Robot Vacuum Deals

– $ 220

The Roomba 614 has been developed for performance and has a patented three-stage cleaning system that uses double brushes with multiple surfaces, a specially designed edge sweeping brush and vacuum suction to attack everything from small particles to large dirt on your floors. Remove dirt even where you don’t see it with an edge sweeping brush mounted at a 27-degree angle to sweep dirt away from hard-to-reach places.

Like many of the best robot vacuum cleaners, this Roomba vacuum cleaner automatically returns to its home base to recharge itself after it has finished cleaning.

– $ 400

Like all the latest iRobot models, the Roomba 960 has a highly efficient filter that captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles of just 10 microns, as well as an additional side brush to cover all those hard-to-reach crevices.

The Roomba 960 model offers five times the cleaning power of previous models (while the Roomba 980 offers ten times as much) and you can operate it with the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 960 model works continuously for up to 75 minutes and then automatically charges and resumes cleaning to complete the entire task.

Roomba 980 – $ 938

A new upgrade of the Roomba 690 model, the new iRobot Roomba 980 offers multi-room coverage with special iAdapt 2.0 navigation that uses visual localization to enable this Roomba 980 to seamlessly and efficiently navigate an entire level of your home and to keep track of its location. This model also bundles voice control in the mix to make robot orders easier. With a Wi-Fi-capable app, you can control the cleaning pattern, run in the opposite direction, and directly from your smartphone.

The iRobot Roomba 980 can work continuously for up to 120 minutes, then automatically recharge and resume cleaning to complete an entire task. This model has a low 3.6-inch profile design, so it can vacuum where dirt and dust hide, navigate around furniture and under beds, couches and other hard-to-reach places. The most striking is that it offers 10 times the suction power of earlier models of the same vacuum cleaner. Although the retail price for the iRobot Roomba 980 is $ 900, we have unpacked a few cheaper options for Amazon and Home Depot.

Best iRobot Roomba alternatives

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 – $ 270

If you don’t want to spend that much on the iRobot brand, Eufy offers an affordable, app-based alternative to the high-quality Roombas with the Eufy RoboVac. This easy-to-use robotic vacuum cleaner silently cleans your floors from dirt, animal hair and even small solid objects, thanks to improved suction, while 11 infrared sensors and a pressure-sensitive bumper make it possible to navigate freely – and it comes at an affordable price. The lithium-ion battery of the RoboVac 30C ensures that it continues to work for up to 1.5 hours in succession before it is automatically switched on again for self-charging.

Like many of the iRobot models on the market, this handy little battery-powered robot also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. All you have to do is download the Eufy Home app to set schedules or even control your robot vacuum cleaner directly from your phone. It also works with Amazon Alexa if you follow the instructions to connect it to your smart home devices.

Looking for more of the best deals? Find vacuum deals and more on our composite page with offers.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors