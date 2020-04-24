Best robot vacuum cleaner offers April 2020: Roomba alternatives under $ 200

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Roomba may have invented the modern robot vacuum cleaner, but startups have sprung up in recent years to challenge their supremacy with comparable options that cost less than $ 200.

Robot vacuums work by rolling around your floor, sucking up dirt and dust particles; they are usually small enough to fit under small spaces like your sofa or bed, which won’t let them reach the nooks and crannies of upright vacuums. Motion and depth sensors prevent vacuum from traveling over the same area over and over, banging against walls, or falling down stairs.

Once they are finished, modern robot vacuums will return to their charging station, where you can return them, remove their waste container and empty it into the trash can. You can even configure a robotic vacuum cleaner to work on a schedule using an app or a smart speaker like Amazon Echo, so that it cleans when you’re not there for the hear.

If you have been on the verge of getting a robot vacuum due to the price, you should seriously consider one of the choices below. Amazon has both on sale right now for less than $ 200 – the cheapest price we’ve seen all year.

1. Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

The Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 has all the functionality you will need in a robot vacuum cleaner. It has three brushes, which move dust and dirt particles into the mouth of the vacuum cleaner, and a 520 ml dust container to hold it. You can set the vacuum cleaner to clean an entire room with automatic mode, or switch to “spot” mode, which will engage its sensors to focus on a specific area.

DEEBOT says this vacuum cleaner works well on tiles, carpets and rugs. If it detects a very dirty area, the vacuum cleaner can automatically switch to “Max” mode, which uses more power but doubles its suction power.

You can control the DEEBOT 500 via an application on your phone (iOS or Android), which allows you to define a cleaning program and to switch between the different cleaning modes. You can also start or end a cleaning session using your voice by connecting this robotic vacuum cleaner to an Amazon Echo or Google Home.

This robot vacuum cleaner can operate for one hour and 50 minutes on a single charge and recharges on an included inductive charging station. Due to its navigation sensors, the vacuum cleaner will automatically find its way back to the charger when it runs out of batteries or when the cleaning session is over. If you’re looking for a great, versatile robot vacuum cleaner, you can’t go wrong here.

2. RoboVac eufy robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

I have personally tested several of Eufy’s RoboVac robot vacuums in the past few years, and they have never failed to impress. The 11S is a slim robot vacuum designed to clean awkward and hard to reach places like the space under a radiator.

For reference, the DEEBOT 500 is 3.1 inches tall and the eufy RoboVac 11S is 2.85 inches tall – this may not seem like much, but it can mean the difference between cleaning the underside of your bed and getting stuck under one of its beam supports (I speak from experience).

The vacuum cleaner catches dirt with two brushes, which feed it into the vacuum cleaner and into a 600 ml dust container. Eufy says the RoboVac 11S can work on tiles, low to medium pile carpets, hardwood and laminate floors. In my tests, it worked well on all of the above. The vacuum cleaner supports a personalized technology called BoostIQ, which allows it to adjust the intensity of its suction according to the amount of dirt it detects,

One of the best features of the RoboVac 11S is its ability to climb thresholds up to 0.63 inches in height. This is enough to climb the molding of the floor in many homes, allowing the vacuum cleaner to clean multiple rooms in one session. The RoboVac 11S can be controlled via a remote control, an app (iOS or Android) and Amazon Echo – each method allows you to set the vacuum according to a schedule or switch between modes.

This RoboVac can clean up to 100 minutes on a single charge and will automatically return to its charge base when it runs out of power. To extend the life of the RoboVac 11, eufy includes an additional set of dust filters and side brushes, which you can replace without any tools.

Eufy’s RoboVac 11S typically costs $ 219.99; it’s now only $ 179.99 for Amazon Prime members. A subscription to the service is traditionally presented for free two-day delivery on millions of items, but it has much more to offer. If you are not a Prime member, but would like to get the Egy RoboVac 11S at its reduced price, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to try it out for yourself.

3. iRobot Roomba i7

If you prefer to stick with the iRobot Roomba, Amazon offers the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner for $ 200 off right now. Regularly $ 699.99, its price is now $ 499.

This i7 model is the premium choice with powerful suction capabilities, advanced navigation and full smart connectivity. A powerful suction means it will pick up everything you (or your pets) leave on carpet, tiles and hardwood floors.

Roomba is controlled with the intuitive iRobot app as well as home assistants like Alexa and Google Home. From the application, you can tell Roomba to start and configure cleaning programs that start automatically when you are away or asleep.