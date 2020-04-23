Best preview and bet for the high class card at Rosehill on Saturday

SET your alarm (or maybe just Sky + that …) because there are some high class racing Down Under this Saturday.

There are many Group races plus some valuable obstacles. We have previewed the big races and have some of the top tips.

6.45 am: Hawkesbury Guineas (Group 3)

This wide-open update from Group 3 has been moved from Hawkesbury due to coronavirus restrictions.

Progressive CAR INDY It looks like a solid bet was tried for his impressive victory at the South Pacific Classic in Randwick two weeks ago.

He released an impressive closing split on the bottomless ground above 7f and was well above the line.

The ground is likely to be much faster this weekend, but it has won shape on a healthy surface and is a sturdy horse at the top, while a good draw at stall three is a bonus.

Bandersnatch is another type of improvement that has been inactive since January. He has warmed up with two experiments which push in the barrier trial and he is the main threat.

Dawn Section dropped off in class after a difficult trip in Group 2 Arrowfield Sprint last time. But he was defeated in the only previous experiment on this trip and stamina was a concern.

Who grew up well battlefield opening his account in ready mode last time and being able to have more to offer during this trip, for all of this is a big step in class.

CHOICE: Indy Car

7:20 am: Hawkesbury Gold Cup (Group 3)

Another hot competition to get stuck, but there is a possibility of that AMANGIRI can prove a cut above its competitors.

The Hawkes Team was formed with a lot of encouragement when it came in third place after returning to action in the Emancipation Group 2 Stake after the break, but he bombed the Group 1 company last time.

He had to work hard to be able to lead that day, so from gate four and in the race without much speed, he might be able to get a freebie at the top here. Drying is also a plus.

Time Mask and Gaulois came second and third at Doncaster Prelude over C&D last month and was recalculated.

Alive and Free has many solid forms to its name and flies the cobweb with a successful trial barrier at Randwick.

That will put him right for this and he is the one to consider, as is Manolo Blahniq the slightly unfortunate one did not finish closing at Caulfeld the last time it was trapped all over.

CHOICE: Amangiri

