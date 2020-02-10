Best podcasts for children (2020): stories, circle round, but why and more

Whether it is cold, snowing, raining – or the way it was for me today – filled with tornado warnings, chances are that your children will get stuck inside this winter. There are limits on how long a child can stay inside, but those limits can be expanded with good entertainment.

But before you turn on the screens, consider a less controversial form of entertainment: good old-fashioned radio, also known as podcasts. If you are a podcast listener yourself, you may think that spoken audio will never entertain your children. But the best podcasts for children are more than people talking alone – they are more radio programs with music, sound effects and multiple voices to tell fascinating stories that your children will love. I’m not going that far to guarantee you a peaceful winter afternoon while enjoying your tea in silence, but before you resort to endless TV episodes, try these children’s podcasts.

Updated for February 2020: we’ve added a few new podcasts to keep your kids busy.

Podcast Stories

This is the first podcast that our children have ever listened to and it is still their favorite. It is also my favorite, and it is important that you also like it. I recommend reviewing a few episodes to make sure you like the content.

Stories Podcast gives a new story every week, based on different sources and different styles. There are retelling of classics such as Snow White, some folk tales and myths from around the world, as well as original stories. Episodes range from 10 to 20 minutes, with most on the longer side. Everything here is G-classified and safe for all ages.

The podcast has a good mix of one-off episodes and long-running series, making it easy to find something suitable for your child’s attention span. Our children are big fans of the folk stories and some of the longer story series.

Unfortunately, since this guide originally appeared, Stories Podcast has gone all-in with advertising at the start of every episode. I understand the need for income – there may be advertisements throughout this article – but it came to the point that my children sometimes lost interest before the story began.

Circle round

Here is another podcast for a creative story that focuses on folk tales from all over the world. Episodes from Circle Round range from 10 to 20 minutes each. Circle Round has recently promoted some other podcast episodes in his feed, so you might find an episode of Brains On (listed below) or other children’s podcasts in addition to his own creations.

Circle Round is a little more open in its value education than some of the others in this list. It routinely delivers a kind of message, something about kindness, generosity, or other shared American cultural values. Although teaching morality is one of the main goals of folk tales, I sometimes find it a bit harsh.

Fierce Girls

This Australian podcast is dedicated to presenting true stories about Australian women. Fierce Girls presents stories about everything from athletes to spies, with the connecting theme of adventurous girls with “guts and ghost”. Although the stories are all suitable for children and not graphic, the hosts do not shy away from telling stories when they occur. In some cases, you may want to listen first to ensure that a story is appropriate for the maturity level of your children. That said, our 7 year old twins love them.

Planet Storytime

Planet Storytime offers a mix of classic stories, such as that of Beatrix Potter, and lesser-known content, and strives for that mix of entertainment and education that Fred Rogers perfected. Planet Storytime published an episode every Monday, but recently reduced this schedule to spend more time developing original material.

