Best PlayStation Plus offer on Amazon (UK offer)

A 12-month PlayStation Plus membership is available from Amazon for £ 37.49.

Picture: Pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-06 10:03:11 UTC

It can be difficult at this time of year. The weather is bad and we have nothing of this festive goodwill anymore. We all have to go back to work, and the New Year’s hangover is likely to continue.

However, it does not have to be all doom and doom, since there are currently many deals that provide a certain certainty. One of the best deals is Amazon’s PlayStation Plus offering.

You can now get a 12 month membership to the service for just £ 37.49 on Amazon. This is usually listed at £ 49.99, which means you can save 25% with this offer. This is a huge savings for a service that allows you to download 24 handpicked PS4 games per year at no additional cost.

After completing your purchase, you will receive a link on the confirmation page with detailed instructions on how to redeem your code in PlayStation Store. This link will also be saved in your game library.

Give yourself a certainty with a super deal for PlayStation Plus.