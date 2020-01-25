Best playlist with Billie Eilish songs

Billie Eilish’s musical makeup is a smorgasbord of styles ranging from electropop to alternative rock. The 18-year-old resident of Los Angeles – and her brother / producer Finneas O’Connell – drew a lot of attention with her 2016 song “Ocean Eyes” and 2017 EP, Don’t smile at me. She finally reached her as a global star in March 2019 after the release of her debut album, Where do we all go when we fall asleep?and since then things have not slowed down for her. She not only decorated the covers of Rolling stone, Vogue Australia, V Magazineand Elle, but she has also won a handful of prizes, including Billboardis the woman of the year honor and Variety‘s hit maker of the year title. And prior to this year’s Grammy, the singer wrote history as the youngest artist to receive a nomination in all four main categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

When I tell people that the first Eilish song I ever heard was “COPYCAT,” I get a confused appearance because people usually attribute her breakthrough success to “Ocean Eyes.” But I couldn’t think of a better song to introduce myself to her. It came when I let my Spotify radio play while I was getting ready for class in the fall of 2017. As soon as I heard the slow, ominous opening, I stopped and listened. I clung to every word in the intro. And when the rhythm dropped, it was over – I was a stand.

Apparently that led me to Eilish’s path and I took a deep dive into her music. “COPYCAT” is certainly distinguishable from its typical sound: slow, subdued, wispy. But I fell in love with her other jam. Especially ‘Idontwannabeyouanymore’ and the message that I struggled with uncertainties hit me particularly hard. It is the exact opposite of ‘COPYCAT’, but it shows how you can have a dichotomous view of your own self-confidence. One day you love yourself, and the next day you can hardly be bothered by the thought.

Eilish can express all these different emotions so vividly and visually through her music. And she succeeds without being tied to a specific genre. Whether you’re feeling low, at the top of the world, as if you’re about relationships, or maybe a little psychotic, there’s a Billie Eilish song that probably describes what you’re going through. Keep scrolling to listen to some of her best works!