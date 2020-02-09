Best Oscar dresses of all time, from Audrey Hepburn to Lupita N’yongo

View our overview of the best dressed stars in the history of the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are undoubtedly one of the most glamorous events in history. Since its arrival in the 1950s, it has been a true celebration of the performance of some of the biggest stars on the screen. The ceremony is now being broadcast in more than 200 countries. This is our comprehensive guide to the best Oscar dresses of all time.

Most expensive Oscar dresses

Go big or go home as they say, and when we say big, we mean several million dollars, that’s how much Nicole Kidman was paid to wear a Dior dress back in 1997. Also up there was the $ 150k pearl of Lupita Nyong’o-chalked Calvin Klein dress stolen from her hotel room in 2015, and Cate Blanchett’s 2007 Swarovski crystal Armani Private dress, worth $ 200,000 – view our full summary of the most expensive Oscar dresses of all time here .

Oscars dress code

Technically, the dress code for the Oscars ‘black tie’ is formal, which would mean a black tuxedo for men and women’s ball gowns, although it has become less strict over the years, with men opting for colors such as dark blue and navy (or powder blue if you are Jared Leto), and women who have different lengths, and sometimes even costumes.

Best Oscar dresses 2019

The red Oscars of 2019 was a strong one, especially from Jennifer Lawrence in her bronze Dior dress, the pink Calvin Klein bow from Saoirse Ronan and the bridal-inspired Chanel dress from Margot Robbie.

Best Oscar dresses ever

At the first Oscars ever it was an iconic moment when waif-like Audrey Hepburn won the best actress trophy for her role in the 1953 film Roman Holiday. Her dress was designed by Hubert de Givenchy and the actress became his muse. The delicate flowers that adorn the fabric seemed to match with its eleven features. The look was innocent, yet striking and sexy, and captured her hearts throughout the fashion industry.

In 1995, a year after wearing THAT safety-proof Versace dress at the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral, Liz got out again on Hugh Grant’s arm. This time she was wearing a slightly less outdoor affair, a beautifully decorated dress (with the required deep neckline of course still in place).

Although some of her looks now look a bit dated, Nicole Kidman has attracted attention in an iconic dress during a number of Oscar ceremonies. In 2000 she certainly stole the show when she walked the red carpet with the then husband Tom Cruise. She glistened positively in the affectionate golden one-shoulder dress.

In the years that followed, people like Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez all wore some incredible pieces that ended up in our collection of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time.

Fast forward to 2009 and it is Katherine Heigl’s turn to put the spotlight on Los Angeles. She combined two of the most important trends of the night – asymmetrical cuts and the color red – and attracted attention for the right reasons in an Escada column dress.

In 2013 Amy Adams got it all right in a feathered Oscar de la Renta design and 2014 it was time for Jennifer Lawrence to shine. She chose a Dior floor sweeper that was incredibly flattering for her trim hourglass curves.

Sequins, ruffles and feathers were in abundance in 2015 and 2016, with Emma Stone and Emily Blunt flashing in Elie Saab and Prada, respectively.

Modest was not an option for 2019, because hot pinks, reds and huge numbers entered the red carpet thanks to Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren.

Keep reading to see who else can be seen in our adaptation of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time …