Best offers for wireless headphones and earbuds for January 2020

Loading...

If you want to start 2020 with new headphones – wired, wireless or even noise canceling – or real wireless earbuds, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve collected all the best deals for headphones right now, and with the list of everything from the Apple AirPods to the industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM3, there is definitely something for everyone.

What is available? A lot actually. Amazon has a rare offer on the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case, Best Buy has beaten $ 160 of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and Bose sells the QuietComfort 35 at a discount. However, you must act quickly to make a bargain, because only a small supply is reserved for each deal – and if it is gone, it is gone.

Best headphone offers at the moment

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case – $ 169 ($ 30 discount)

($ 30 discount) Beats Solo 3 Wireless – $ 210 ($ 90 discount)

($ 90 discount) Bose QuietComfort 35 – $ 200 ($ 150 discount)

($ 150 discount) Sony WH-1000XM3 – $ 200 ($ 150 discount)

($ 150 discount) Powerbeats Pro – $ 200 ($ 50 discount)

($ 50 discount) Sennheiser PXC 550 – $ 215 ($ 135 discount)

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case – $ 169 ($ 30 discount)

Riley Young / Digital Trends

We’ll get going right away: the AirPods are the world’s most popular real wireless headphones and offer great sound and an exceptional user experience – all packed in a futuristic case. The AirPods 2 (with Wireless Charging Case) goes one step further and throws a more intelligent version of Siri, a better battery life and wireless charging in the mix.

Other brands, namely Bose and Samsung, have tried to steal Apple’s true wireless crown, but they have not come close to pure ease of use and convenience – they are all too cumbersome and picky. So if you’ve been watching a set of pods for a while, but have been waiting for an all too unusual deal, there has never been a better time to pull the trigger.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless – $ 210 ($ 90 off)

Beats, a somewhat acquired taste, has made a name for itself in the hip-hop market, with its bass-dominant sound as the main reason why customers keep coming back. But there is more to the Solo 3 Wireless than kick and punch; they are small and agile, so they can be folded and placed in a handbag, backpack or even a hip bag (if that’s more your speed).

What is even more interesting than sound and the flat pack design is the chipset made by Apple that controls everything. It is the Apple W1, the same chip that powers the aforementioned AirPods (but not the AirPods 2). Why is that interesting, you ask? Because it helps the Beats Solo 3 Wireless to last up to 40 hours with one charge – and that is something to write home about.

Bose QuietComfort 35 – $ 200 ($ 150 discount)

Succeeded by the Bose 700, the QuietComfort 35 was once Bose’s flagship with noise reduction. However, that doesn’t mean it’s an old hat – the QuietComfort 35 is still some of the best sound-blocking cans on the market, delivering balanced audio (even at the loudest volume) and about 20 hours of life per load – and now are on sale for $ 120 off.

Because Bose pushes the Bose 700 as the best since sliced ​​bread, retailers have reduced the QuietComfort 35 to make sales tick, so consider this your proverbial golden ticket; it’s a chance to own one of the best sets of noise canceling headphones on the market that are currently on the market for a fraction of their shelf price. Seriously, this is one of those great deals that you don’t want to miss.

Sony WH-1000XM3 – $ 200 ($ 150 discount)

We have named the Sony WH-100XM3 the best headset of 2018 after receiving a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praising its incredible design, sound and overall feel. It is also packed with useful functions, including an application that allows you to refine the sound. Suffice it to say that there are no more headphones that earn your hard-earned money on the list.

The piece de resistance? The Sony WH-1000XM3 – renovated but as good as new – has the best noise reduction we’ve ever experienced, and that says something. It is more than capable of blocking the sound of devices, people and vehicles. It would not surprise us if it would silence the sigh of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Powerbeats Pro – $ 200 ($ 50 off)

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

The Powerbeats Pro is a must for anyone looking for a set of real wireless earbuds that are not the Apple AirPods. Because Beats is owned by Apple, there is not much difference in how the buttons connect to an iPhone and communicate with Siri. Consider this a refinement for the AirPods – it’s more comfortable, with water resistance ingrained. So sweat away.

Moreover, the sound quality is of a different class, the design is much better and ensures a good fit in the ear, and the battery life is unparalleled. All in all, it doesn’t get any better than this in the ture wireless earplug space, with the Powerbeats Pro attractive for both commuters and fitness enthusiasts. Keep in mind that the included charging cassette is a bit on the big side.

Sennheiser PXC 550 – $ 215 ($ 135 discount)

It is rare to find a fantastic sounding set of noise-canceling cans that look agile and minimalist, without protruding buttons and cutouts, but Sennheiser hit the nail on the head with the PXC 550. In fact, it is one of the best about it -ear headphones out there deliver “top sound and whisper-quiet noise reduction,” according to our own Ryan Waniata.

You also do not have to travel constantly to get the most out of the Sennheiser PXC 550. Of course they are fantastic at blocking the sound of a Rolls-Royce RB211 engine on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but they also excel in more basic tasks, such as hiding background noise in the train, buzzing a coffee machine in the office and ruthless growling in the gym.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors