Best offer on LG UHD 4K TV (UK offer)

The LG UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV [50 inches] is for sale on Amazon for GBP 379.

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-10 14:29:12 UTC

The best devices are the ones that keep things simple and provide the basics to a high standard. Sure, it’s nice to have a lot of little extras, but when it comes to the crisis, you want all the important things covered.

Nowadays, there are many televisions with features that you didn’t know existed, such as: B. Light on the walls or curved screens that bend around corners. It’s all very nice, but the picture and sound quality should always be the priority.

LG’s 50-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV shows all the basics correctly without being basic. The Ultra HD 4K resolution ensures brilliant clarity and vivid detail, and the active HDR adapts scene by scene to achieve precise image reproduction. It sounds great too.

This impressive model is now available for only £ 379 on Amazon. This is 46% lower than the list price and will save you over £ 300. There is no expiry date for this deal, but we don’t expect it to stay too long at this price.

Everything stays simple with the LG UHD 4K HDR 50-inch Smart LED TV.