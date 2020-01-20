Best offer on a Samsung 4K TV from Currys PC World (UK offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Samsung’s 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV is available for £ 899 on Currys PC World.

Picture: Pexel

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-20 14:47:15 UTC

TL; DR: The 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV from Samsung is available for 999 euros from Currys PC World and saves you 400 euros on the list price.

The game market is huge and it is therefore not surprising that brands develop products that take advantage of this.

Samsung knows the score and has implemented its 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED television at lightning speed thanks to game enhancer technology. This mode minimizes the time between pressing a button on your controller and the resulting action on the screen. So you can shoot, dodge, accelerate or brake exactly when you want.

You can now buy this game-centered TV for only £ 899 at Currys PC World. It has already been discounted to £ 949 from the £ 1,299 list price, but using the code JSBDSALE50 at checkout will save you an additional £ 50. This code expires at midnight on January 20th. So you have to be quick if you want to avoid missing out on something.

