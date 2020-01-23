Best offer for Xbox Game Pass (UK offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

A three-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass costs £ 7.99.

Picture: Pexel

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-23 12:33:46 UTC

Choice is everything these days, and whether it’s downloading, streaming, or gaming, choice is key.

Xbox Game Pass picks up this choice and offers a library of over 100 of the hottest titles and more games added every month, including new releases on the day of release. Think of the service as a Netflix for gamers.

You can now get a three-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass for just $ 9.99. This is 67% lower than the list price and saves you £ 16. Membership also offers exclusive discounts on the games you love, with possible savings of up to 20%.

Why should you stick to just one or two titles when you can choose from a huge collection of options with Xbox Game Pass?