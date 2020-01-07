Loading...

The world is very noisy right now, and sometimes the best thing you can do for your own health is to switch off from everything.

There are a number of proven ways to turn off, but the most effective is to put on headphones and lock out the world. For this technique to be really effective, you need headphones with noise canceling technology.

Sony’s WH-CH700N wireless headphones go one step further with Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation technology that’s tailored to your environment. This way you can eliminate unwanted noise while traveling. This technology analyzes background noise and ensures optimal performance in a noisy environment.

These clever headphones are available from Amazon for just £ 71. This is 53% lower than the list price and saves you £ 79. There is no time limit for this deal, but we cannot see it last much longer at this price.

Escape the chaos with Sony’s new noise-canceling headphones.